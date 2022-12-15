Les Murray Award for Refugee Recognition open for nominations

Nominations are now open for the second Les Murray Award for Refugee Recognition presented by SBS and Australia for UNHCR.





The award is named after beloved SBS sports broadcaster Les Murray AM who hosted The World Game on SBS and was himself a young refugee who arrived in Australia in 1956 from Hungary.





“This award celebrates a person who has overcome significant hardship and gone on to make a contribution to our country through the arts, sports or media,” said Australia for UNHCR’s CEO Trudi Mitchell.





“This is a difficult award to judge – there are so many former refugees who are doing wonderful work in our community,” she said. Managing Director of SBS, James Taylor said the award will recognise outstanding former refugees who have advocated for displaced peoples through arts, sport or media.



“Les Murray’s legacy remains so close to our hearts at SBS and we’re incredibly pleased to present this very special award in his memory,” he said. “Les came from Hungary as a young refugee and become an Australian football icon – for many people in the migrant community he showed it was possible to be welcomed and celebrated. “We’re seeking nominations from authors, artists, actors, community leaders, sports people, film makers, and journalists who have settled in Australia as refugees.





“We know there are people in the community, quietly doing good, and we want to recognise their efforts in supporting refugees and contributing to the vibrancy of multicultural Australia.”





In 2022, the inaugural award was presented to former Yugoslav refugee Danijel Malbasa who lived in camps for Internally Displaced People since age six and arrived in Australia at age 12. Now an industrial relations lawyer Danijel donates his time and expertise to work with refugees.



Danijel was selected from eight outstanding former refugees all with their own inspiring stories of survival and success in bringing awareness to the plight of refugees and forcibly displaced people.





The Award recipient will receive $10,000, donated by SBS, to encourage positive awareness for refugees. Submissions must include a brief biography, examples of work, details on the nominee’s community work and two references. You can nominate someone for the Award here.



