Lippert edges out Kopecky on crash-ridden Stage 2

Lippert denied opening stage winner Kopecky a chance to win back-to-back stages at the Tour de France Femmes after out-sprinting the Belgian in the dying metres to win stage 2 on the slippery roads of Mauriac.





The three-time German champion came from behind from a select group in the sprint to the line after the peloton was reduced to a group of 29 riders during the hilly run-in over the final climb of the Côte de Trebiac.



At the end of a challenging 152km stage, SD Worx appeared to take control as a small group emerged from the front of the peloton on the final sprint, with Demi Vollering providing the lead out for Kopecky.





Lippert made her move with 150 metres to go just as Vollering was about to pull off, and while Kopecky reacted, the Movistar rider surged up the left-hand side to overpower the Belgian.





While Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) attempted to do the same on the opposite side, she had to settle for third, only fractions behind Kopecky.





The Belgian held onto the yellow jersey after her solo victory the previous day, while the win was Lippert's first outside of the German national championships since 2020.





“I think it will still take a little bit to realise it but I’m really happy. It’s so special. I’m really happy and proud of this,” Lippert said after the race.





“I crashed two times – in the neutral and then on the climb. It was a bit of stress but the team did so well. Everybody was a big, big part of this. We came back and stayed calm in this rain. But I always race well in the rain so I was happy when it started.





“I didn’t think that I was going to win. I just focused on Lotte the whole final and I stayed really calm. My quality is more in the uphill and longer, harder sprints. But I didn’t believe it even when I crossed the line."





Fenix-Deceuninck made clear their priorities for the stage, committing riders to chasing the points at the summit of the mountain climbs, with first Julie van de Velde and then Yuri Kastelijn attacking clear and sprinting at the top of each offering of points for the polka dot jersey.



On the Côte des Plaines, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) were caught in a crash as the wet and slippery conditions wreaked havoc on the peloton.





The rain continued to pour down towards the end of the stage which saw Kastelijn have to skid to avoid crashing and then Australian Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) hit the road on the entry to the same corner.



Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) starting the attacking as the peloton slimmed on the uphill towards the finish. More attacks came, including efforts from Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich), Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT), and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) but none managed to create a gap before the top of the climb.



