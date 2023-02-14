Long-awaited stage win sees Jorgenson step into Tour of Oman leader's jersey

Watch daily highlights from the Tour of Oman on SBS On Demand, or find the winning moment and more on the SBS Sport website.





The stage win is the first professional victory for young American talent, Jorgenson, who achieved two fourth-place finishes in the 2022 Tour de France.





The 23-year-old climber made the most of the steepest sections leading to an unprecedented finish in Al Hamra, which included a 4.6-kilometre climb up Jabal Hatt, with an average gradient of 8.5 per cent.





Jorgenson got the best of another young rising talent, Belgium’s Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step).



“I was starting to think it would never come,” Jorgenson said of his maiden professional victory.





“To be honest, things happen in your head, and you think maybe you’re not quite talented enough to do it. Today, I’m just super glad I won and winning there with a little difference is super nice. It’s an amazing feeling.”





Not only did Jorgenson take the stage win, he also claimed the red leader’s red jersey, which he holds with a six-second margin over Vansevenant.





"It's a super special day, a tremendous relief," Jorgenson said.





"I knew I was strong and I launched with 200 metres to go ahead of the sprint. It gives me a lot of confidence in my form, having been the strongest in an effort like this, although I am aware that Green Mountain (Stage 5) will be a much longer climb and, above all, harder."



Tonight's (AEDT) Stage 4 is the penultimate stage of the Tour of Oman. The peloton face another explosive finish on the Yitti Hills, ahead of the final showdown up Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) on Wednesday.



