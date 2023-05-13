Long-term deal secures future for Vine at UAE Team Emirates

Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS VICELAND from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on SBS On Demand , plus news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.





Jay Vine has extended his contract with UAE Team Emirates until the end of 2027 in a move that provides ongoing stability, mentorship and opportunities for continued Grand Tour success for the talented Australian cyclist.





Vine joined UAE Team Emirates this year and immediately made an impression with victory at the Australian Time Trial Championships and overall win at the first World Tour race of the year, the Tour Down Under.





The Australian first joined the pro peloton in 2021 with Alpecin-Fenix after winning the Zwift Academy at the end of 2020. He has continued to turn heads while mastering the ups and downs of professional bike racing and impressed riders and fans alike with two mountainous stage wins in the 2022 Vuelta Espana, his second-ever appearance in a Grand Tour.



Vine will now continue his development alongside the Emirati squad.





“There’s no doubt in my mind, UAE is one of the best teams in the world, and to be able to extend my contract with them so soon after joining the team has been a big relief," Vine said.





"A lot has happened already in my first season with UAE. Straight away the team fully backed me and helped bring me to a successful start to the season at Tour Down Under and Australian National Championships.





"I did get slowed down by my knee injury, but even through that, the team has been exceedingly supportive both on and off the bike. Everyone has been so welcoming and it honestly wasn’t hard for me to find my place within the team. They have a huge amount of GC experience, and I’ve already learned so much under the guidance of the staff and the other riders," said the 27-year-old.



"My wife, Bre, and I often talk about the next step in my career, and after joining UAE, the next logical step was to try and further secure my place in the peloton over the next few years. Doing that with UAE is such a natural fit. I really think we can achieve some epic results over the next few years," Vine said.





“We saw a lot of potential and talent in Jay and also a margin for improvement," said UAE Team Emirates Team Principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti.





"We have worked with a lot of detail on aspects such as his biomechanics and his training and we have seen him take steps forward. We are pleased with his progression and good attitude to being part of this team and we hope to continue to take those steps forward together in the years ahead.”





Vine currently sits in 18th overall at the Giro d'Italia, and rode an impressive time trial on the opening stage to finish in seventh, slipping down the standings due to being caught behind splits in the peloton due to crashes.



Vine finished last night's seventh stage with other GC hopefuls in 20th, while keeping energy in reserve for the more fiercely-contested stages ahead.





"Pretty anti-climatic day, after a lot of hype for the first mountain top finish," said Vine on Instagram after stage 7.





"Deathly cold at the start followed the sun coming out, which meant lots of kit changes.





"It was a very attritional calorie day, 5000 calories in the bank, 6 hours 15 or something for the stage, which took its toll. But I’m refuelled and ready for the next one. There was a crazy headwind at the finish so the GC group just rolled it in."

