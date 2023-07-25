Manly sprints with the best for top 10 finish on Stage 3

The place to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Team Jayco-Alula struggled to stay towards the front of a peloton setting a blistering pace in pursuit of lone leader Julie Van de Velde (Fenix-Deceuninck) as the Stage moved into the last 3 kilometres, trying to move up along the side but having difficulty due to the narrow roads.





But Manly managed to get herself in great position in third wheel of the Lidl-Trek train as they took the front inside the last kilometre, pushing hard to round the corner into the finishing straight as the sprinters prepared to launch.



She was behind Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) when the Belgian opened up her leadout for teammate Lorena Wiebes and unfortunately Manly wasn't able to find a lane to come around the SD Worx pair, Wiebes winning with a powerful kick to the line.





It was a promising performance from the Australian though, losing out only to premier names in women's cycling such as Wiebes, regarded as the world's best sprinter, Kopecky (3rd), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma, 2nd) and former World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek, 5th).





"Today was quite controlled throughout the stage," Manly said after the stage in a statement from Jayco-Alula on social media.



"It was just a bit hard because of how narrow the roads were, and also it was a bit up and down all day.





"The girls did really well, and it came down to a sprint in the end. I think it was a pretty good sprint from me up against those girls, so I'm fairly happy."



