Tour de France

Mas, Carapaz abandon Tour de France after Stage 1 crash

Pre-race overall contenders Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) had their days and Tours ruined when they were both caught up in a crash during Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France.

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 1

BILBAO, SPAIN - JULY 01: Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education-EasyPost injured after falling during the stage one of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 182km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / #UCIWT / on July 01, 2023 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS

 and 
Android
.

With the peloton still together and speeds high, the two team leaders came down on the descent of the Alto del Vivero with 23 kilometres to go, Mas immediately being examined by team doctors while Carapaz looked ginger with a pair of bloody knees.

The Ecuadorian managed after a while to slowly climb back on the bike and continue the stage, but the same couldn't be said for Mas as it was later confirmed the Spaniard had abandoned the race with a suspected shoulder injury.

Mas' exit marks a second consecutive Tour de France cut short after not starting last year's Stage 19 due to testing positive for COVID-19. Movistar will now need to look for another strategy as the race continues.
Carapaz managed to finish the stage but looked in serious pain from doing so as he crossed the line over 15 minutes behind winner Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) a deficit that effectively ends his contention for the general classification virtually before it began.

Expectations were high for the Olympic champion, heading into his first Tour de France as an EF Education-EasyPost rider following a move from INEOS Grenadiers before the start of the season, but the race looks to be a missed opportunity after scans revealed a small fracture to his left kneecap.

"He looked to be in quite a bit of pain when he came in there," EF Education-EasyPost directeur sportif Tom Southam said of Carapaz at the finish. "Which is to be expected because I think he came down pretty hard.
READ MORE

Yates v Yates for first Tour de France yellow jersey

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

"It’s a blow. It can happen to anyone on any day of the race. There weren’t crashes today so I think it magnifies the impact of that one."

EF were luckier than Movistar in that their American rider Neilson Powless took the King of the Mountains jersey today, not leaving them completely back to square one with 20 stages to go.

"We need to work out what the next steps are," Southam continued. "But if you look at our team, there are plenty of guys who can step up to the plate and can do stuff.

"We’ve got plenty of other options. It’s not like we came here with Richard and seven other guys to ride for him."
Watch now via SBS On Demand

Stage 1 - Full Replay - Tour de France 2023

Stage 1 - Daily Highlights - Tour de France 2023

Stage 1 - Mini Stage - Tour de France 2023

Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 2 July 2023 4:17am
Updated 2 July 2023 6:30am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Peloton Picks

Tour de France Hommes and Femmes

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (R) congratulates Tadej Pogacar after the 2023 edition of Paris-Nice

Vingegaard dismisses Pogacar 'mind games' ahead of Tour de France rematch

Tour de France

Untitled design (2).png

Every Aussie set to line up at Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

Jai Hindley in action for BORA-hansgrohe

Hindley to realise 20-year Tour dream as 'Australian Cup' heats up

Tour de France

20220724TDF1023-A.S.O._Charly_Lopez.jpg

SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker - The place to watch Tour de France in full

Tour de France

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France

A general view of the peloton as they pass the Arc de Triomf

Tour de France 2023: Your questions answered

Tour de France

Wout van Aert (R) with Jonas Vingegaard during the 2022 Tour de France

Fun facts and trivia ahead of 2023 Tour de France

Tour de France