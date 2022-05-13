Mass crash mars Jakobsen’s Stage 2 sprint victory at Tour de Hongrie

The Quickstep-AlphaVinyl rider finished ahead of Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) and Saasha Weemaes (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the bunch sprint, though there was far more drama behind them.





Stage 1 winner Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) was among those caught in the crash with less than a kilometre remaining, causing riders to fly off-road and land near the trees.





Kooij was later taken to a local hospital, with Jumbo-Visma confirming stitches were required for a deep cut on the inside of his calf.



The Dutchman’s misfortune meant Jakobsen’s push to the line went relatively unchallenged, and the 25 year-old was quick to credit his teammates after the race.





“Yesterday – you win some, you lose some – I was not in position, I touched the brakes too much,” Jakobsen said.





“But today we wanted to show that we are able as a team.





“It was hectic, there were a couple of corners but Florian (Senechal) put me in a perfect position with 200 metres to go.





“I’m super happy that I could win.”



Despite Jakobsen taking his sixth win of the season, it was Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) who moved into the race lead, having won two intermediate sprints to add to take some bonus seconds.



