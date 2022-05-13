Cycling

Mass crash mars Jakobsen’s Stage 2 sprint victory at Tour de Hongrie

A mass crash in the closing moments of Stage 2 has marred Fabio Jakobsen’s sprint victory at the Tour de Hongrie.

Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 2 of the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022

Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 2 of the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 in HAJDÚSZOBOSZLÓ, HUNGARY. Credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

The Quickstep-AlphaVinyl rider finished ahead of Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) and Saasha Weemaes (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the bunch sprint, though there was far more drama behind them.

Stage 1 winner Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) was among those caught in the crash with less than a kilometre remaining, causing riders to fly off-road and land near the trees.

Kooij was later taken to a local hospital, with Jumbo-Visma confirming stitches were required for a deep cut on the inside of his calf.
The Dutchman’s misfortune meant Jakobsen’s push to the line went relatively unchallenged, and the 25 year-old was quick to credit his teammates after the race.

“Yesterday – you win some, you lose some – I was not in position, I touched the brakes too much,” Jakobsen said.

“But today we wanted to show that we are able as a team.

“It was hectic, there were a couple of corners but Florian (Senechal) put me in a perfect position with 200 metres to go.

“I’m super happy that I could win.”
Despite Jakobsen taking his sixth win of the season, it was Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) who moved into the race lead, having won two intermediate sprints to add to take some bonus seconds.

The Tour de Hongrie continues with Stage 3 LIVE tonight on SBS On Demand from midnight AEST.
Published 13 May 2022
