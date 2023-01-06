Matthews, Manly headline Team Jayco-AlUla squad for Aussie summer of racing

The Gerry Ryan backed outfit has announced they will field a strong men’s and women’s squad for the upcoming events Down Under starting with the Federation University Australian Championships on January 6, before launching their UCI WorldTour campaign at the Santos Tour Down Under from January 15.





The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on January 28 will wrap up their assault on the Aussie racing season.





Ruby Roseman-Gannon gave the team a perfect start to their time back in Australia winning the Bay Crits for the second straight year.



Michael Matthews headlines the men’s squad alongside Briton Simon Yates who will lead the team of Luke Durbridge, Lucas Hamilton, Chris Harper, Michael Hepburn and Campbell Stewart who will line-up at the Tour Down Under.





Matthews return for the Australian racing season has been a long time coming and the Canberran can’t wait to reward local fans with a strong performance on home soil.





“it has been a long time since I’ve raced the Australian Summer, so I am just really excited for it,” Matthews said.





“It is of course important racing for us as an Australian team, so to be returning with the team line-up that we have, which is super strong, it is going to be really fun.





“I am expecting everyone to be in really good shape for the Tour Down Under, a lot of our riders want to return to their home country and really show what they have got, everyone is going to bring their A-game.”



After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the peloton will see Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and the Santos Tour Down Under returning to UCI WorldTour status and for the first time in history, the women’s event elevated to UCI Women’s WorldTour level.





With this, the motivation is higher than ever within the well-rounded women’s team, which will include three new Australian faces – Georgie Howe, Amber Pate and Alyssa Polites. For the Santos Tour Down Under, the team will head to Adelaide looking to try and clinch the overall title for the fifth time.



For Manly, A return to familiar roads is an extra motivator for a huge showing at the Tour Down Under.





“I am super excited to race the Santos Tour Down Under this year and for me personally, it is really special as the race is in my hometown of Adelaide,” Manly said.





“I have been a part of the event over the years and have witnessed its growth. So to see it now elevated to UCI WorldTour level for 2023 it is really something special.





“It is really nice lining up with an all-Australian team, as this is the event where we have been exposed to the best cyclists in the world.



