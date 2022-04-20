Matthews 'motivated' to take BikeExchange-Jayco to Ardennes podium

WATCH the men's Fleche Wallonne LIVE this Wednesday, April 20 from 9pm (AEST) via SBS On Demand, with SBS VICELAND airing the action at 10pm (AEST).





Matthews finished seventh in the Amstel Gold Race earlier this month and backed that up with another seventh-placed performance at Brabantse Pijl last week.

Such consistency will serve the 31-year-old well in Belgium, where he will be supported by a squad teeming with youth and experience.

Chris Juul-Jensen, Tsgabu Grmay, Jack Bauer, Nick Schultz, Alexandre Balmer, Jesus David Pena and Jan Maas will all take to the start line in Wallonia, where a tough 202-kilometre trek awaits them along with the iconic Mur de Huy.

For Matthews, any hopes of success will hinge on whether he can remain "in the right place" through the short and steep climbs.

"I have been feeling good, the legs are good and I had two seventh-place finishes in the last two races here, so I am feeling ready and motivated for these final two Ardennes Classics," Matthews said.

"Fleche is always a hard race, and the Mur de Huy never gets any easier. I have been fifth here before so it gives me confidence that if I am in the right place, I can have a good result."

The Australian is equally confident for Liege-Bastogne-Liege, a race he previously finished fourth in and one that may suit his aggressive style on a course stretching 254 kilometres.

Team sport director Mathew Hayman agreed with his compatriot, before acknowledging the other seven handpicked squad members will be "going all in" to support him.

"He has shown week in, week out that he has got good form and he has had numerous top tens in these Classics," Hayman said.

"We will continue to try and put him into a good position... and we are hoping some of our other guys can step up to the mark."

