Matthews Plan A for Australian rainbow jersey hopes

The Australian team is the most experienced of all teams at World Championships to take to the startline, boasting 35 appearances in prior events compared to the next most experienced team in the Netherlands at 24.





In a race radio-free environment, the squad is hoping to use that wealth of experience to make the right calls at the crucial moments of the race.





“I think there’s a lot of experience in this team, particularly working for Michael in world championships. I don’t think there’s one person who needs to be put up as road captain, we’re all racers and at the end of the day, Clarkey (Simon Clarke), Heino (Heinrich Haussler) and myself can make the calls on the road that need to happen right there and then,” said Luke Durbridge ahead of the race.





“You need that in this race, If you need to find to find the one team captain to make a call in this race and on this course, you’re going to be waiting a lap or two.”



Matthews also weighed in on the tactics around a Wollongong course that has produced a variety of race victory types across the junior, U23 and elite womens races so far.





“I think you can see line-up we have and with the way races are happening on the course that it’s a really open race, especially around here (referring to the Wollongong city circuit),” said Matthews.





“A move could go early and then the guys need to be on it. The race could open up with 50km to go, 80km to go or 20km to go, that’s why we selected this team, to make sure we’re on those moves that go early.”





Matthews has tasted World Championships success before in the road race at an Australia-hosted World Championships, winning the Under 23 men’s race in Geelong in 2010. Now back in Australia after five years absence, Matthews is trying to recreate the feeling of that win in his preparation for this race.





“I’ve been trying to replicate everything I did that year,” said Matthews. “We went back to Canberra we did basically the same preparation at the AIS, using the facilities there and thinking back to that great moment in Geelong. It was a long time ago now, but it’s been on my mind almost every single moment, knowing it is possible to achieve.





“Coming back to Australia after so many years away feels surreal and the support we’ve had since we’ve been here. I’ve spent almost half of my life in Europe now, so to speak my home language and be around my people is incredible. I’m just trying to absorb all the positive energy that I can.”



Crowds are expected to line the course of the Wollongong city circuit, all the Australians competing at the world championships so far noting the positive effect of the home crowd while racing.



