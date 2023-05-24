Matthews: 'This is the best team I’ve ever ridden with'

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Australian Michael Matthews was on a high after going close to winning stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia in a bunch sprint, putting an emphasis on the team cohesion to deliver him in the perfect position to launch.





“That’s what I really needed, some open wind," said Matthews. "When it comes to the boxing match in the final, and I have to box my way out and do my sprint, I don’t really like doing that.





"But when the team does a great job like they did today, Posti (Lukas Postlberger) out of the final corner and Heppy (Michael Hepburn) taking over with 500 metres to go, they gave me fresh wind and I could do my own sprint. They only just came past me on the line."



Matthews opened up the sprint off the back of a superb Jayco-AlUla leadout at the end of the 197-kilometre stage, sweeping past Dainese’s Team DSM who had arrived a touch too early on the front. Hepburn set up Matthews perfectly, seeing the Australian launch the sprint with a small advantage as he powered towards the finish.





Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) was able to get on terms with the Australian before pushing past him within the shadow of the finish line gantry, with Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) flying home late as well to finish just ahead as well.



Matthews wasn't disappointed to go so close, more elated that the team performance had allowed him to go so close to taking the victory in a pure sprint finish, where normally there are few riders faster than the versatile Canberran.





“Gerry’s here today, I wanted to try and put on a show for him," said Matthews, referencing team owner Gerry Ryan being present at the race. "I’m just super happy. After yesterday Eddie (Dunbar) riding the way he did, we’ve been supporting him this whole Giro so far and he just showed his class yesterday.



"Today, it was time for me to show what I’ve got and when the team’s on a high, you just keep the ball rolling. We’re in really high spirits at the moment and helping each other as much as we can. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, but we’ve always got that fighting spirit."





Matthews began his professional career at Rabobank before moving to the Australian World Tour set-up in 2013, the team's second year of existence. He departed in 2017 for Team DSM, with the Australian squad at that stage with a heavier general classification focus that Matthews' felt limited his chances at the big races.





His high-profile switch back to GreenEdge in 2021 had a lot of involvement from Gerry Ryan, immediately coming in with pressure to lead the squad. He grew into that role more and more as his time progressed with the team, now having taken wins at the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia since his return.



Matthews put a lot of that down to the team spirit and selfless hard work from the riders out on the road.





“It’s been like that this whole Giro, all the boys are fully committing to what they need to do here," said Matthews. "I’m not just saying this because we’re on a high at the moment but this is the best team I’ve ever ridden with in support of each other.





"Whether it’s going for a breakaway, a sprint finish with me or Eddie for the GC, it’s been full commitment from me. There’s been no hidden agendas, it’s been everything put on the line for each other. We’re all getting a little bit tired, I must be honest, but we’re all just keeping that fighting spirit and having fun at the same time.





"You can see all the guys in the bus, we got third place, but it feels like we won. That’s the spirit we need to keep going all the way to Rome."

