Memes of the day as peloton snoozes their way through stage

The peloton largely took a day off during Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France, but the internet did not!

A bit of fun on Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France

A bit of fun on Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France

On a day where the average speed was a paltry 41.09 km/hr, slower than either of the opening two stages, which were contested over far harder terrain than the flat run to the Nogaro race circuit, the internet had a bit of fun while the race was in a less absorbing situation.

There was no breakaway for the first 100 kilometres of 'racing' but viewers, riders and teams made their own fun!

New access to team radios has brought us inside the tactics and passion behind the scenes, but also the jokes that get shared around!
#TrollDJ showed that they were not above a spot of meme-ing themselves when the conditions are right.
Wout van Aert had to find someone else to protest to from the previous day.
Humans were not the only ones restless!
Image of the day, at least in our not-so-humble opinion.
An Inbetweeners reference for that portion of the Venn diagram.
And they were more friends out on the road with Jai Hindley and Romain Bardet sharing a chuckle with the TV camera bike.
Slow stages give more time for catching up with fans, though Jayco-AlUla hit the jackpot with two of the proudest parents in France!
Not to be outdone, Mark Cavendish found his own 'super fans' and introduced them to the media!
We finish with an early contender for #TourDog of the year! Adam Yates' pooch has been matchy-matchy with his master and is a great poser!
Oh yeah and there was a race, at least at the end. We'd say just the short highlights for this stage...
2 min read
Published 5 July 2023 4:50am
Updated an hour ago 5:05am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

