Messi, Putellas headline FIFA Best award winners as Kerr makes World XI

After leading Argentina to their first World Cup victory since 1986 and the first of his career at the age of 35, Messi became just the third player in history to win the Best Men's player award.





He beat out French pair Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema for the honour, still basking in the glow of achieving his biggest career goal in what seemed his last chance to do so.





"It's an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award," Messi said in his acceptance speech.



"Without my team-mates I wouldn't be here. It was an amazing year and I achieved the dream that I've been hoping for so long and finally, I managed to achieve it.





"It's the most wonderful thing that's happened to me in my career."





The World Cup winning Argentina squad was well represented at the awards, with coach Lionel Scaloni taking out the Best Men's Coach award and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recognised as the Best Men's Goalkeeper.





Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won her second consecutive Best Women's player award after an incredible season, top scoring in an unbeaten Primera Division campaign and also the Champions League where Barcelona reached the final.





Putellas won the award ahead of Euro 2022 player of the tournament, England's Beth Mead and American striker Alex Morgan.



"If you have a dream and you fight for it as hard as you can, you can achieve that dream," Putellas said in her acceptance speech.





"The most important thing is to enjoy yourself along the way."





While Mead missed out in her category, England's amazing Euro 2022 triumph saw national coach Sarina Wiegman take out the Best Women's Coach award and shot-stopper Mary Earps took Best Women's Goalkeeper.





Poland's Marcin Oleksy made history on the night as the first amputee footballer to win the FIFA Puskás award for his incredible overhead kick goal while playing for the Warta Poznan amputee team.





The 35-year-old's insane strike was deemed the best of 2022, beating out Richarlison's World Cup stunner for Brazil against Serbia and Frenchman Dimitri Payet's rocket volley for Marseille in the UEFA Europa Conference League.





On top of the individual awards, the FIFPRO Men's and Women's World 11 were also announced, Australian Sam Kerr recognised in the Women's side after a stellar season for the Matildas and Chelsea.



