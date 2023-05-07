Milan takes first Giro bunch sprint after contentious crash splits field

Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS VICELAND from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on plus news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.
Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) claimed the first Grand Tour stage win of his career, sprinting to victory on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia. However, it was a late crash with 3.8 kilometres to go near the front of the peloton that drew immediate reactions after the finish.
WATCH via SBS On Demand
Giro d'Italia 2023 Stage 2 Hub
Overall race leader Remco Evenepoel (Soudal QuickStep) retained the maglia rosa, and had a close-up view of the incident that led to the crash, an interaction between Evenepoel’s teammate Davide Ballerini and Australian sprinter Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
“I was actually just next to the cause of the crash, so I think everybody saw there were barriers on the left,” Evenepoel said. “The train of Alpecin came through, and I think it was Kaden Groves pushing Ballerini. Ballerini touched the wheel of [Josef] Cerny so he had to make a big manoeuvre to stay on the bike.
Alpecin-Deceuninck have defended Groves’ role in the fall, citing bad luck during a narrowing of the road as much as anything that caused the incident. The ripple effect of the disruption saw a crash occur on the other side of the road, sending a few riders to the deck and seeing the peloton fragment, with a number of riders missing out on the sprint finish and some general classification contenders cede time in the race for pink.
“So, it wasn’t a nice manoeuvre, I think that was the cause of the crash, so it’s just a pity that it happened in such a nice and easy stage,” said Evenepoel.
Groves looked like he might take full benefit from the resulting sprint, as he had the strongest lead-out from Alpecin-Deceuninck, but Milan emerged from the Australian's slipstream in the final 100 metres to take a comfortable victory.
David Dekker (Arkéa-Samsic) was a fast-finishing second after making his run from back in the pack, with Groves taking third on the line.
"I think I keep not believing it. It's something incredible. I'm without words," said Milan.
"I'm really happy, I cannot believe it. My first Giro, second stage. Yesterday, I did a nice time trial but I could never imagine that today was coming a victory. I cannot believe it. I am just happy."
The contentious crash occurred just outside the 3km to go banner, the point at which GC times are neutralised in the event of a crash. That meant that Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Easypost) and Australians Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) all lost 19 seconds.
Watch the , and the from Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia, with everything available on SBS On Demand.