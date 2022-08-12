Miserable conditions at Arctic Race play host to explosive Zingle win

The stage started and finished in Mo i Rana, with gusty winds and driving rain making for miserable conditions. Despite some combative, attritional racing that saw most of the peloton eliminated from contesting the stage victory, it was a group of 40 riders that contested the uphill finish.





It was a messy affair with no one team in control but Axel Zingle (Cofidis) was easily the quickest in the sprint to the line, putting some bike lengths on Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan Team) and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), second and third over the line.



Advertisement

It’s the second victory as a pro for the talented young Frenchman, who becomes the first wearer of the Midnight Sun jersey as a race leader with an advantage of four seconds over Burgaudeau and five over Syritsa.





“I am so happy with this victory. Yesterday we went for a recon of the final and after that, in bed before sleeping, I was just thinking about today," Zingle said at the finish.





"Generally, when I have this feeling of the final, I always do a good race, but it’s hard for positioning. I am proud I have done this.



“The finale there were two climbs and it was not very easy. So I knew in the last corner if I was in the top 10, I could do something great. but it was hard to get good position.





"I saw from the laps before the finish that you had to go up to the front very late because a lot of riders want to go in front and you have to be the last one to make a move.”





The highest-placed Australian was Nick Schultz (BikeExchange-Jayco) who finished in fifth on the stage, with his prospects for the overall victory intact.



