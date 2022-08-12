Cycling

Miserable conditions at Arctic Race play host to explosive Zingle win

It was Axel Zingle who showcased an explosive sprint at the end of Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway to take the early lead in the race.

CYCLING-NOR-ARCTIC-RACE

French rider Axel Zingle of team Cofidis celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 186,8 km first stage of the Arctic Race of Norway between Mo i Rana and Mo i Rana in Norway on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

The stage started and finished in Mo i Rana, with gusty winds and driving rain making for miserable conditions. Despite some combative, attritional racing that saw most of the peloton eliminated from contesting the stage victory, it was a group of 40 riders that contested the uphill finish.

It was a messy affair with no one team in control but Axel Zingle (Cofidis) was easily the quickest in the sprint to the line, putting some bike lengths on Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan Team) and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), second and third over the line.
It’s the second victory as a pro for the talented young Frenchman, who becomes the first wearer of the Midnight Sun jersey as a race leader with an advantage of four seconds over Burgaudeau and five over Syritsa.

“I am so happy with this victory. Yesterday we went for a recon of the final and after that, in bed before sleeping, I was just thinking about today," Zingle said at the finish.

"Generally, when I have this feeling of the final, I always do a good race, but it’s hard for positioning. I am proud I have done this.
“The finale there were two climbs and it was not very easy. So I knew in the last corner if I was in the top 10, I could do something great. but it was hard to get good position.

"I saw from the laps before the finish that you had to go up to the front very late because a lot of riders want to go in front and you have to be the last one to make a move.”

The highest-placed Australian was Nick Schultz (BikeExchange-Jayco) who finished in fifth on the stage, with his prospects for the overall victory intact.

After a demanding opening day, the Arctic Race of Norway continues tomorrow with a 154,3-kilometre flat stage between Mosjøen and Brønnøysund. Watch on SBS On Demand from 9.20pm AEST.
Published 12 August 2022 at 10:59am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

