Molano kicked off Dauphiné for striking Page

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) has been disqualified from the Critérium du Dauphiné after television pictures caught him striking Frenchman Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).





The Colombian sprinter was in an argument with the 20-year-old rider before striking at him inside the final 10km of Stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.



After the finish, Molano had a further altercation with Page, again the aggressor as he struck the young Frenchman’s helmet. He was summoned to the UCI commissaire's video referee truck, where the footage was reviewed and he defended his actions. However, a few minutes later he was expelled from the race.



Emotions were high still after the race with Molano and Page clearly not each other’s favourite riders despite Page’s newcomer status to the professional peloton.





“It’s not the first time I’ve had problems with this guy at the race,” said Molano of Page to The Cycling Podcast’s Dan Freibe. “I’m sorry but I’d had it up to here with him.”





Page clearly wasn’t on the same page as his rival sprinter, explaining the incident.





"He wasn't happy, because he said I'd cut him up,” said Page talking to journalists post-stage. “But that's part of racing. For me, I held my line. Since the start I've done clean sprints, and what's more, I do it all alone, I don't bother anyone."



Page clarified that Molano had offered no apology when they came together after the race, and alleged that the Colombian has done similar things in the past. "It's not the first time he's done that," he said. "It's not normal." A little later, he described the hit from Molano as "really strong", adding: "He's crazy."





Later, UAE Team Emirates issued a statement on the incident, with a more contrite Molano apologising to Page.





"On the run-in to the finish it was fast and tense and in the heat of the moment I made a dangerous mistake," said Molano in the statement.





"I'd like to apologise to Hugo Page and to all the riders for what happened. I understand why I was disqualified and can only say that I regret it and learn from it."





Molano's seventh place finish at the head of the peloton didn't end up counting, while Page was bumped up from 14th to 13th.



