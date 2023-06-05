Football

Montemurro's Juventus clinch Coppa Italia Femminile trophy after thrilling final

Juventus claimed the Coppa Italia Femminile title for the second season in a row after Barbara Bonansea scored the only goal of the final in added time.

Players of Juventus Women (L) celebrate Barbara Bonansea's match-winning goal, Aussie coach Joe Montemurro (R) lifts the Coppa Italia Femminile trophy. Source: Getty.

Aussie coach Joe Montemurro steered Juventus to their first piece of silverware for the season after a thrilling 1-0 victory over Roma in the final of the Coppa Italia Femminile.

In the match played at the 'Arechi' stadium in Salerno, it was Roma who looked the most threatening in attack early on with a flurry of chances kept out through some crucial interventions from Juve goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.
The Giallorossi's attacking dominance continued into the second half, with a pair of efforts from star midfielder Manuela Giugliano in the final 25 minutes kept out once again by the stubborn gloves of Peyraud-Magnin.

While Roma's multiple chances to break the deadlock alluded them, it was Juventus who took full advantage as Italian superstar Barbara Bonansea headed home the winner in stoppage time to clinch the trophy.
Having already won the championship and the Italian Super Cup this season, a wasteful Roma side missed out on their opportunity to win the treble, and this proved to be to the advantage of Montemurro's side.

The victory gave the Aussie his fourth piece of silverware at the Juve helm having won the treble last season, while their victory in Monday's (AEST) final helped avenge their defeat to Roma in the Italian Super Cup earlier this season.
