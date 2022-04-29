Montemurro's Juventus seeking more silverware ahead of Coppa Italia semi-finals

Joe Montemurro's Juventus are determined to lift more silverware this season and the Coppa Italia Femminile could be the next cup in the cabinet, barring any setbacks in their semi-final this weekend.

It’s been a season to savour for Montemurro, who has overseen a debut campaign like no other following a successful three-and-a-half-year spell with Women’s Super League side Arsenal.





Having won the Supercoppa Italiana at AC Milan’s expense last year, the Old Lady are now eyeing the domestic double; with two games remaining in Serie A Femminile and the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-finals scheduled to take place almost two months after the first.



Juventus currently sit five points clear of second-placed Roma and could secure their fifth consecutive crown with either a win over Sassuolo or a slip-up from the Giallorosse on May 7.



It’s a matter of when, not if, for Montemurro’s side and the same could soon be said for the Coppa Italia as Juventus look to protect their 6-1 first-leg lead in Vinovo on Sunday.



Goals from Cristiana Girelli (two), Amanda Nilden, Martina Rosucci and Agnese Bonfantini (two) stunned Milan at the Centro Sportivo Peppino Vismara, and Montemurro will likely expect more of the same from his revitalised squad.



A meeting with league rivals Roma in the final has become the dream match-up for both fans and pundits alike, though the capital club won’t have it as easy in their rematch with Empoli.



Manuela Giugliano’s second-half goal was all Roma needed in the first leg, with Empoli surviving an onslaught of opportunities afforded to their opponents.



Roma’s advantage means Empoli will now have to open up at the Stadio Tre Fontane, creating what will be an exciting weekend of football available via SBS On Demand .



Monday, May 2



Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Juventus v AC Milan



Full replay available via SBS On Demand





Football: Women's Coppa Italia - Empoli v AS Roma



Full replay available via SBS On Demand

