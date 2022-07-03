My admiration for Groenewegen is completely gone, says Jakobsen

Jakobsen, who secured an inspirational maiden victory at Le Tour on stage 2, had few positives to share for Groenewegen who was ruled to have caused the near-fatal crash suffered by the Quickstep Alpha Vinyl rider at the 2020 Tour of Pologne.





Groenewegen was handed a nine-month suspension for his involvement in the crash while Jakobsen’s severe injuries forced him off the bike for close to eight months.





In an interview post-race, Jakobsen revealed the incident was still very raw and it has forever changed the way he feels about fellow Dutch rider Groenewegen.



“Yeah, I think he shows that he's a good sprinter,” Jakobsen said.





“I have to say that before the crash I admired his palmarès and I kind of looked up to him a bit.





“But now that is completely gone after the crash because of the mistake he made. I think that's normal.”





Jakobsen was unable to match his performance from Stage 2 after a mix-up with his lead out in the dying moments of the race meant he was unable to contest the bunch sprint.





“I think the team until the last corner did a perfect job,” he said.





“All the guys pulled very hard - I was quite easy on the wheels. But then I think in the last corner we should have stayed a bit more on the right with Florian (Sénéchal) so nobody could pass.”



“I chose to remain calm - hope that Michael Mørkøv would swing out. Unfortunately, he thought I was on the wheel. I was not.





"I think there I lost my chance to sprint for the win because I was just too far back. This is also sprinting but you can understand that I'm a little bit frustrated."





Despite the result, the young Dutchman is confident he has the form to return to the winner’s circle again on this year’s tour.





“I know I've got it in my legs, the speed is there,” he said.



