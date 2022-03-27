Bringing some of the world’s best sport to Australians for free continues to be at the heart of what we do at SBS Sport, and we have updated our website offering by consolidating our sites into a single online destination showcasing our wide range of sports coverage.
New-look SBS Sport website is launched
There is a new home to catch up with all your favourite sport content on SBS with the launch of SBS Sport’s new-look website.
The new-look SBS Sport website will be a one-stop-shop for all our world-class sports content - including the biggest cycling events - Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia and La Vuelta - alongside our exclusive coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, plus basketball, motorsport and more.
SBS is set to bring more cycling content than ever with more than 800 hours of free-to-air coverage in 2022 and the cycling hub on the new SBS Sport site will be the place to enjoy every second of the action.
As part of our new-look website, we have launched our Giro d'Italia event page ahead of the first grand tour of the season - with every stage LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS and SBS On Demand.
The football hub on SBS Sport’s new-look site being the dedicated home for our exclusive coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including all the latest news, highlights, interviews and opinion both in the lead up and during the world's biggest football event.
Basketball, Motorsport, Athletics and other sports on SBS will also have their own unique pages as part of the new-look SBS Sport site which will bring you all the latest LIVE action, highlights and replays.
We're also bringing together all our social media accounts for The World Game and Cycling Central, with SBS Sport to be the new central account for all SBS Sport content.
Follow SBS Sport on , , Instagram and YouTube to stay up to date on all the latest coverage and events.
2 min read
Published 28 March 2022 at 10:22am, updated 29 April 2022 at 9:24am
By SBS Sport
