'No regrets' as Hindley prepares to complete debut Tour de France on Champs-Elysees

Hindley once again showed grit and determination to finish 11th on the brutal final mountain stage to Le Markstein Fellering, securing a seventh overall finish in the race despite still riding with injuries sustained from a crash in Stage 14.





While he hasn't been able to replicate his performances of the first week where he won Stage 5 and took the yellow jersey, Hindley has surely given his maximum effort on every day since, and today was no exception.





"Savage," the West Australian said of Stage 20. "I knew it was going to be pretty full noise the whole day, only 130km and a lot of climbing.



"I didn't really know how I was going to be, how the body was going to be and in the end, we just went in with a nothing to lose approach and just gave it everything.





"Unfortunately, I wasn't too crash hot in the end, but I left it all out on the road and there's no regrets from me."





After the finish, Hindley was finally able to properly reflect on his first appearance at the world's biggest race, where he announced himself as a genuine threat in the general classification and didn't stop rallying even when he appeared down and out.





"Lots of ups and downs, but I think I can walk away with no regrets," he said of his first Tour experience.





"I left everything out there on the road every day and we came away with a stage win and a day in the yellow jersey, so it's not too bad.





"I didn't really know what to expect GC wise, you always want to be right up there in the mix and I felt like it was going in a good direction, but I had some illness and also this crash that's still affecting me and that's all part of it. I'm just really happy to make it to Paris, finish my first Tour de France and win a stage as well."



And the most important thing for Hindley's career is that the experience of going up against the best of the best in cycling hasn't discouraged him from doing it all over again, buoyed by the feeling of pushing himself to the limit and coming away with a top ten overall to be proud of.





"I definitely want to come back and see what else I can throw at this race," the 27-year-old said.





"I want to be better in the GC and the dream is to be on the podium one day. It's going to take a lot of work to get there, and we'll go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to come back better next year."





With the hard days of racing now behind him, all that's left on the agenda is to soak up the atmosphere of a more relaxed ride into Paris and on to the Champs-Elysees tomorrow to realise the dream of every professional cyclist.





"It's for sure something that I've always dreamed of, rolling onto the Champs-Elysees and finishing the Tour," Hindley said. "I think it's something every rider dreams of. So dream come true tomorrow."





Amongst all the support he'll have when he reaches the finish in Paris, Hindley will get to see his parents again who have been at the roadside for all of his best Tour de France moments, something he says he will cherish forever.





"They came to the finish of the Giro last year and saw me win and that was incredible, and to have them come to the start of the Tour, watch the teams presentation and the first few stages, they were also on the side of the road at the bottom of that last climb on Stage 5 with the Aussie flags, it's just super special," Hindley said.



