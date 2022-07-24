'Nobody can take this away from me' - Vingegaard wins Tour de France

Vingegaard finished runner-up to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) last year but returned with renewed vigour in 2022; dethroning his GC rival by 2'43".





In a victory carved from stage wins on the Col du Granon and Hautacam, the Dane was immense in matching - and dropping - Pogačar, helped by the significant efforts of his teammates.



The 25-year-old was overcome with emotion after sealing his overall victory on Stage 20, a time trial to Rocamadour, and allowed himself to further reflect after crossing the line to the delight of the Danish supporters lined along the Champs-Élysées.





"It’s just incredible now I’ve finally won the Tour," Vingegaard said during his post-race interview in Paris.





"Nothing can go wrong anymore, I’m sitting with my daughter with me and its incredible.





"It’s the biggest cycling race of the year, the biggest one to win. Now nobody can take this away from me.



"I always had the feeling that at least I could fight for the win, but when I really started believing, well thinking that something would have to go wrong for me not to win was after Hautacam (on Stage 18)."





Thought as something of a procession for general classification hopefuls, it was Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Deceuninck) who prevailed in Paris - the only sprinter to win more than one stage at this year's Tour.





Wout van Aert, who won last year's closer, elected to celebrate teammate Vingegaard's triumph with his teammates behind the bunch, knowing his grip on the green jersey could not be overturned.





Ahead of him, however, Philipsen sealed the stage with a surge up the far side ahead of a flagging Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux).



As for Pogačar, the two-time Tour champion will now regroup ahead of next year's edition, having occupied second place on the podium as Vingegaard addressed the expectant crowd.





"This is very, very big for me. It's incredible," he said, complete with silverware and son in hand.





"There are so many people I want to thank. It has been one of the biggest experiences of my life to get to start in Denmark... we made a plan and we followed it 100 per cent.



