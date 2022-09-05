O'Connor's top ride sees Aussie rise up Vuelta standings

The Australian climber was able to hang on to the infernal pace at the base of the climb with the main favourites, and then benefitted from the race situation as first Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) then Louis Vervaeke (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) paced the group for their team leaders.





Enric Mas (Movistar) and Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan) attacked mid-way up the climb, which meant that it was up to Evenepoel to keep them at a respectable gap.





“With altitude, it’s about controlling your effort and making sure you’re never over your limit. I was a bit worried to go with Lopez and Mas, and in the end, I didn’t lose much to them,” O’Connor said after the stage. “I think we finished fast, so I hope we got a bit of a gap on the other guys.



O’Connor tracked Primož Roglič’s (Jumbo-Visma) acceleration with 1.5 km remaining to place 6th on the stage, 1’44" behind the stage winner from the breakaway, Thymen Arensman (Team DSM). O’Connor moved up to 9th overall, 8’57" off the red jersey.





“I was literally just about to jump but Primož went first. He pretty much beat me to it,” O’Connor said. “He rode full to the finish and that was my max too.”





The AG2R Citroën rider hadn’t been at home on the Vuelta’s earlier summit finishes, where the steeper and more explosive climbs played more into other riders’ strengths rather than his own.





“I felt good today,” O’Connor said “It was kind of down my alley where it’s not just a one-climb session but kind of hard all day. That was good for me, so I’m happy with today.”



He opted not to follow Mas and Lopez when they jumped clear midway up the climb, preferring to leave his effort until a kilometre or so from the summit. It was a sage decision.





“It was kind of crosswind the whole time, that’s why we were all in the left gutter the whole climb," he added.





"But I’ve been up when it’s been a lot more windy, so I’m glad there wasn’t a hurricane up here.”



