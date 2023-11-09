Oliver Walker-Peel - the 19-year-old voice behind the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships

Watch all 19 matches from the 2023 IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships live and free via SBS On Demand from November 4-11 or catch up on full replays and highlights via the IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships hub.





At just 19 years of age, Walker-Peel has already cemented himself as one of Australia's leading young talents in the sports media industry.





Having moved to Australia in 2013, he started his commentary career at age 15 covering local football, before going on to call games for NPL Victoria just two years later.



Adding to his current work in sports journalism and Australian rules commentary at VFL and AFLW level, Walker-Peel worked on the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this year as an Audio Description Commentator, and now adds another feather to his cap in 2023 through calling the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships on SBS.





"It has been one of the best experiences of my life," Walker-Peel told SBS' David Basheer.





"Having cerebral palsy myself and seeing so many athletes with cerebral palsy in action, and to be the voice behind it all is a privilege and has been really brilliant.





"I love football, I love cerebral palsy football and I try my best to carry that energy across in my commentary to bring viewers into the game.





"Football and broadcasting are two things I absolutely love and to be able to combine the two with cerebral palsy football is incredible."



The tournament has seen some much-deserved spotlight placed on Australia's own ParaMatildas and Pararoos and their stellar performances, but the Victorian picked an unforgettable moment for another team as his highlight of the event so far.





"There has been so many great stories. It is great to see the ParaMatildas doing so well and playing at home for the first time. But Nepal scoring their first goal is one which really stands out.





"To have them scoring and having fun is really the most important thing. The slogan of the whole tournament is 'it’s more than a game', and I think this moment really captures that.





"The joy you see on all the players' faces after the ball goes in was an incredible moment."



The event has also seen the Socceroos and Matildas get around their compatriots, with the widespread support across the country coming as little surprise to Walker-Peel.



"Football is truly the global game and it is very much the world game in Australia too. It brings together so many communities around the country and around the world," he said.





"The best part is anyone can play the game and we are seeing it here with some of the best disability athletes in the world coming together to play football. This game unites people like very little else, I think."





While the RMIT University journalism student already holds an impressive resume for his age, he insists that 'the only way is up' as he looks to the future of his prospering career.





"It would be a dream to work on a men's World Cup or the top European leagues. That’s all for the future hopefully.





"I just want to keep doing what I’m doing now and go as far as I can with my career."





The 19-year-old will remain behind the microphone for the women's and men's tournament finals on Friday and Saturday respectively, which you can watch live and free on SBS On Demand - both from 7pm (AEDT).



