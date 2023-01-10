Cycling

Para-Cycling Road Nationals Time Trial wrap

A wrap of the para cycling time trial events from the Australian Road National Championships, with the races against the clock being contested over the Federation University course.

The successful para cycling athletes awarded their national championships jerseys during the 2023 Federation University Road National Championships Para Time Trial on January 10, 2023, at Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AusCycling) Credit: Josh Chadwick/Josh Chadwick

21 titles were awarded across the para-cycling classifications, with the WC4 category one of the hottest contested, with Meg Lemon, Sharon Boyd, Hannah Macdougall and newly classified Alana Forster engaging in close competition over the road races and time trials.

Lemon emerged the strongest by the end of the time trial by 31 seconds over Boyd with one minute and 47 seconds back to Alana Forster, who won the road race in a sprint against Lemon.
Meg Lemon during the 2023 Federation University Road National Championships Para Time Trial on January 10, 2023, at Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AusCycling) Credit: Josh Chadwick/Josh Chadwick
“I guess I knew where Alana was before her accident and I had mixed feelings, because I wanted her to do really well,” said Lemon. “It was amazing to see her back on the bike and really positive to see what being back on the bike can do to somebody after an accident and reshape their life. But it made it harder for me, that road race was the best we’ve had and there was someone to keep my on my toes.”

Lemon upgraded her silver medal from the road race to gold, happy to get back onto the top step of the podium.

“I guess I had some fire in my belly and wanted to prove a point,” said Lemon. “I had to go beyond what I thought was beyond and a little thing I have on bike is to ride out of my skin. I think I did that today, I had a little moment with the grass afterwards, I was really spent. I wanted to prove I could put a good race together no matter what the outcome.”
Alex Welsh was one of the handcyclists taking on the route, the arm power required far more than any other event over the course of the event schedule. Welsh provided some perspective on how the national championships fell in his athletic and life schedule.

“This year is all about building for next year with the Paralympics,” said Welsh, “building as much as possible and trying to do as much international racing as possible and doing well.

“It’s full-on, I have a 15 month old daughter, she keeps me on my toes, but I’ve managed to juggle things pretty well and having a supportive wife really helps.”
Alex Welsh during the 2023 Federation University Road National Championships Para Time Trial on January 10, 2023, at Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick) Credit: Josh Chadwick/Josh Chadwick
Australian National Championships time trial winners (by category): James Cracknell (MC4), Gregory Walters (MC3), Darren Hicks (MC2), Steven Kemp (MB, with pilot Peter Spencer), Cameron Marshall (AWII), Rod Dean (MC5), Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Men’s Deaf), Ben Oman (Men’s Transplant), Rhys Tappenden (MH2), Alex Welsh (MH3), Grant Allen (MH4), Sam Germein (MH5), Stuart Jones (MT2), Montana Whitely (AWII), Candice Kennedy (WB), Kaitlyn Schurmann (WC1), Annaliese Hodge (WC2), Paige Greco (WC3), Meg Lemon (WC4), Erin Rowell (WC5) and Tamaryn Stevens (Women’s Transplant).

3-time gold medal Paralympian and 9-time World Champion Carol Cooke (WT2) crashed during the time trial and was taken to hospital, with early reports from Auscycling saying that she was conscious and responsive with tests being run on her shoulder.

Highlights will be added to this article when they are available. Tune into the live social wrap show from nationals on the SBS Sport Facebook and Youtube pages from 7pm for the first look at the highlights from the day of competition.
