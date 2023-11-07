ParaMatildas claim hat-trick of wins at IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships

Watch all 19 matches from the 2023 IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships live and free via SBS On Demand from November 4-11 or catch up on full replays and highlights via the IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships hub.





With widespread support, the ParaMatildas have enjoyed great success in the first four days of the Championships on home soil to be on track for Friday night's final at Melbourne's La Trobe University - the Home of the Matildas.



The ParaMatildas asserted a competitive dominance in their first international appearance on home soil in the tournament's opening game against Japan on Saturday.





An epic early goal from formidable midfielder Georgia Biekoff helped get her country off to a flying start in the early stages of the game.



This was followed in the second half by another goal, courtesy of debutante Annmarie De Uriarte, who doubled Australia’s advantage from inside the box.





Again, it was a powerhouse performance from Paralympic javelin bronze medallist Biekoff, firing her second goal into the net, lifting the final score to a confident 3-0 win over the Japanese.





Meanwhile, the Pararoos followed suit - despite facing a strong Thailand national team on Saturday afternoon.





With the first goal of the men’s tournament awarded to Pararoo Daniel Campbell, sending the ball over Thailand’s defence and into the back of the net.





This was accompanied by an ecstatic celebration with his teammates, paying tribute to Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.





However, Thailand came back strong and managed to level the score just minutes later, with the final points being shared between the two teams.



The Pararoos were back again on Sunday, facing world number three Iran. Out of the gate, Iran were on the front foot and scored three goals in the first half.





Following the half-time break, the Pararoos came back with confidence, as they dominated possession.





After fighting tooth and nail, Jeremy Boyce offered a piece of brilliance, controlling the ball down the length of the field, and finishing with a composed right-footed goal into the back of the net.



The goal garnered some serious admiration from his peers and a pair of Socceroos.



Also on day two, the ParaMatildas took on Nepal with plenty of exciting action to be found.





This was Nepal’s first ever match in CP Football and they brought a strong side onto the pitch, but it wasn’t enough to slow the ParaMatildas charging to an emphatic 14-0 victory.





However, this match did not count towards official results due to Nepal unfortunately being unable to meet the IFCPF eligibility requirements.





Tamsin Colley was among the many goalscorers for the ParaMatildas, and bagged a hat-trick whilst making her Australian debut, while an epic finish from goalkeeper Carly Simon saw her leave her posts to score the final goal for Australia.



Meanwhile, in 30 degree heat today, the Paramatildas took on Japan, who fielded a competitive starting line-up.





Biekoff was immediately dominant and scored the first goal for Australia in the opening 10 seconds of the match.





It means the ParaMatildas have now scored within the first minute across all three of their performances in the tournament.





Japan responded, however, with two excellent goals from Mai Ohta and Ayumi Takemura, and the AFC affliates kept their one-goal lead into half-time, despite some impressive shots at goal from both sides towards the end of the half.





In the second stanza, ParaMatildas forward Nicole Christodoulou managed to level the score in the 29th minute with an impressive header inside the box.





Beikoff got her second just two minutes later, after a brilliant corner from midfielder Eloise Northam for her second assist of the afternoon.





With the ParaMatildas clinging to a one-goal lead in injury time, substitute Annmarie de Uriarte scored to secure a 4-2 victory - the Australian women's third at the tournament and second over Japan.



With two more days of group stage action to go, the ParaMatildas are scheduled to face Nepal tomorrow to cement their place in Friday's final, which you can watch from 6:50pm (AEDT) live and free SBS On Demand.





Meanwhile, the Pararoos will face Japan tomorrow night, before their final group game against India on Thursday night as they look to qualify for Saturday night's final.



