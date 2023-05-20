Cycling

Pedersen withdraws from Giro with tracheitis illness

Stage 6 winner and points classification contender Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) has left the Giro d'Italia after failing to take to the start of Stage 13 due to illness, his team confirmed.

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 12

RIVOLI, ITALY - MAY 18: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek - Segafredo competes during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 12 a 185km stage from Bra to Rivoli / #UCIWT / on May 18, 2023 in Rivoli, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,) Source: Getty / Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,

Pedersen fell ill the night before Stage 13 with a cough and sore throat, becoming the latest in a long list of riders to leave the race. With the Dane's withdrawal, 41 of 170 riders have now left with 135 remaining and 10 stages still to race.

Trek-Segafredo confirmed the news of Pedersen's departure in a statement posted to their Twitter account prior to the start of what would turn out to be a heavily reduced Stage 13 to Crans-Montana.

"Unfortunately, we have to report that Mads Pedersen won't take the start at today's stage of the Giro," The statement read.
"Mads had a troubled night with a cough. He woke up this morning with a sore throat and tracheitis and is not fit to race."

It's a cruel end to a race Pedersen had started so well, sprinting to victory on Stage 6 in Naples to make history as the 105th rider ever to win a stage in all three Grand Tours while remaining a consistent contender for the points jersey until his last day.

He was sitting in second just 24 points behind leader Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) after picking up 12 points from the intermediate sprint in the Stage 12 breakaway group.

Pedersen will now have more time than expected to recover and begin preparing for the Tour de France in July, where he won Stage 13 at Saint-Etienne in last year's edition.

The Giro d'Italia continues tonight with Stage 14, a 193 kilometre mostly flat day from Sierre to Cassano Magnago. Watch the action from 7:55pm AEST on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
Published 20 May 2023 10:09am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

