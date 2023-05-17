Peiper brings wealth of experience to Jayco-AlUla

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Peiper, mastermind of Tadej Pogacar’s first Tour de France victory, will join Australian WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla in the role of advisor. The move came after a departure from UAE Team Emirates, which was unable to find a role for the former professional after he returned to work following his most recent cancer battle.





Peiper raced for a decade in the professional peloton, winning a stage of the Giro d’Italia in 1990, and taking out the general classification at the Tour of Sweden and the Tour de Picardie. However, his career post-racing has arguably been just as impressive, working with Cadel Evans and Robbie McEwen at Lotto, the various incarnations of the Highroad team, Garmin-Slipstream and BMC Racing before joining UAE Team Emirates.





The Australian formed a close relationship with young star rider Pogacar and identified the key points that would allow the then 20-year-old Slovenian to win the Tour de France at his first attempt in 2020 - experience that will now be placed at the disposal of Jayco-AlUla.



Brent Copeland, General Manager of Jayco-AlUla, was pleased to announce the arrival of Peiper to SBS Sport ’s man on the ground at the Giro d’Italia, John Trevorrow.





"It’s very exciting news,” Copeland said. “To have someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Allan Peiper come into the team is very exciting news for us.





“It’s something that any team would look on as a huge asset with the knowledge that he’s able to bring to the team. We’ve already got a team that’s working really well, and to bring someone on board with even more knowledge is really exciting for us.”





Peiper is renowned for his analysis and deep dives into important sections of races, notably going out by himself to break down the Stage 20 time trial course in the 2020 Tour de France that proved to be Pogacar’s springboard to victory.



“He’s very meticulous, he’s very precise… a perfectionist in his job,” Copeland said. “I think he really wants to succeed, and bringing him on board as an advisor, which will be his role for us, supporting us in different areas.





“In today’s cycling, you’ve got to continuously be looking at improvement. Changes are inevitable, changes are happening all the time. If you’re not looking for improvements, you’re going to lag behind. Having someone like Allan coming on board is definitely going to help us makes those improvements. I’m looking forward to him getting stuck in and working together.”





Aside from what he can provide the team, the return of Peiper is a measure of his resilience in his battle with cancer. Peiper stepped away from the sport and his role at UAE Team Emirates at the end of 2021 to continue treatment for his cancer.





He was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015, with the disease detected in a lung and rib in 2019. Extensive chemotherapy was required for the 63-year-old on each occasion.





"The treatment for cancer which I have undergone in the last six years has taken a huge toll on me mentally and physically. So much so that I don’t feel at this time that I can do the job like I want," Peiper said in a UAE Team Emirates statement in 2021





“I am in a period in which I am doing well physically and mentally given the circumstances. I now have three months until my next check-up," Peiper added.





"It's a pity that this little window is also closing now. I have been a sports director for almost 20 years, racing is a large part of my life. I wanted to return, but I have to accept that it is not possible.”



