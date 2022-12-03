Pele in stable condition, confirms Sao Paulo hospital

Create your SBS On Demand account to stream all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 ᵀᴹ live and free any time on your favourite device.





Pele, 82, has also responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection diagnosed this week and his condition has not worsened in the last 24 hours, the medical staff said on Sunday (AEDT).





Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele was admitted to hospital on Wednesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.





He had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.



"He is still undergoing treatment and remains in stable condition," the medical staff said.





The latest medical note came after newspaper Folha de S.Paulo earlier in the day reported he had been receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.





The newspaper also said he had general swelling and cardiac issues when admitted to hospital earlier this week, as previously reported by ESPN Brasil .





His manager, family members and the hospital have not confirmed that information.





On Friday, Pele said in an Instagram post he was at the hospital for a "monthly visit" and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he had received.



The former Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos forward posted a picture of his face projected on a building in Qatar, where the World Cup is being held, next to a message saying 'Get well soon'.





A sign with the same message was displayed by Brazil fans at Lusail Stadium ahead of the national team's 1-0 defeat against Cameroon.



