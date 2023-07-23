Tour de France

Perfect plan, composure behind successful Tour defence, says Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard credited Jumbo-Visma’s plan of attack as well as his own composure after winning his second consecutive Tour de France title on Sunday.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates in the yellow jersey ahead of the final stage to Paris.jpg

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates in the yellow jersey ahead of the final stage to Paris Source: Getty

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub 
and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS 
and 
Android
.

Vingegaard finished third on Stage 20 but maintained his 7’29” advantage over Tadej Pogacar to effectively seal his second overall title ahead of the final stage to Paris.

What began as an incredibly tight tussle in the general classification quickly became a no-contest once Pogacar collapsed on the Col de la Loze, barely a day removed from Vingegaard’s statement in the time trial.
READ MORE

'One of the worst days of my life' – Pogacar collapse gives GC battle telling twist

In just two days, a 10-second gap had become more than seven minutes and 30 seconds – a patient but perfect approach from Jumbo-Visma in the final week, but one not all cycling enthusiasts understood.

“We have our plan and if we say how to crack him, he will be able to prevent it,” Vingegaard said.

“We knew my strengths and we knew how to get the best out of my strengths.

“I think not everyone understood our plan every day, but we understood it ourselves. In the end, it paid off.”

A sound defeat to the Slovenian at this year’s Paris-Nice had many believing Vingegaard would surrender his crown at the French Grand Tour, perhaps unable to deal with the pressure of being the defending champion.

That was never an issue, according to the 26-year-old, who admitted he became a more composed rider after finishing a surprising second behind Pogacar at his Tour debut in 2021.
READ MORE

I'm under less pressure to defend Tour title, says Vingegaard

“As I have said many times before, I didn’t have any problems last year,” Vingegaard said from the press tent.

“I just chose to take it really easy and relax. I wasn’t having any problems at all. It wasn’t hard for me, so I assume it will be the same this year.”

“Two years ago, it was my first Tour de France, and it was the first year where I started to deliver results,” he added.

“It’s not that I was not a good bike rider before, but before I wasn’t able to handle the pressure, which I mostly put on myself.

“I learned to handle this. From that moment, I started getting on podiums and I started winning. Then you get more confidence within yourself and with the media.”
It’s been a rapid rise to stardom for the Dane, who used to spend his mornings in the fish factory and only took up cycling after being told he was too small to play football.

However, through it all he has remained his quiet and steady self, only now with the sport’s most famous jersey on his back yet again and with every chance of adding more to his collection.

“I also have different goals, but the Tour de France is the biggest race in the world,” Vingegaard said.

“For me, the Tour de France is just something special and I’ll probably try to win it again next year.”
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 23 July 2023 10:38am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

Tour de France

(L to R) Jasper Philipsen, winner of Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France, then Caleb Ewan

Philipsen and Ewan sprint from same position for vastly different results

Tour de France

Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Dstny looks on prior to a stage at the 2023 Tour de France

Lotto-Dstny boss leaves Ewan's camp 'disgusted' after 'distasteful' remarks

Tour de France

Untitled design (2).png

Every Aussie set to line up at Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar rides alongside his UAE Team Emirates teammates

Pogacar primed for title tilt as UAE Team Emirates announce Tour squad

Tour de France

Marc Soler consoles Tadej Pogacar after the latter struggled on Stage 17 of the Tour de France

'One of the worst days of my life' – Pogacar collapse gives GC battle telling twist

Tour de France

Win a Harvey Norman Gift Card valued at $10,000

Tour de France

GettyImages-1502757720.jpg

Aussie Hindley's bold move takes Tour de France stage win and yellow jersey

Tour de France