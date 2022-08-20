La Vuelta

Perfect start for Roglic on quest for fourth La Vuelta title

Slovenian superstar Primoz Roglic has made the perfect start to his push for a fourth straight Vuelta a Espana title saying he feels in great shape after his Jumbo Visma team took out the team time trial on stage one.

Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma celebrates winning the green points jersey on the podium ceremony after stage 1 of La Vuelta Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Roglic is determined to add to his previous three wins at La Vuelta after another frustrating Tour de France which was hampered by injury.

His Jumbo Visma team played their part on the opening stage in Utrecht with the Dutch outfit powering to victory in the team time trial as hometown hero Robert Gesink lead them across the finish line.

The 32-year-old was riding high on the opening stage result and praised the performances of his teammates after the win.
"It’s a great feeling. I think it’s well deserved,” Roglic said.

“It was really nice to be out today with huge crowds and with my guys. Everyone did a perfect job.

“My condition is good enough to win today. I’m super happy about it. It was a pleasure today, the guys did a really great job. Twenty days more to come.”

Roglic said he was delighted the team was able to get Jumbo-Visma veteran Robert-Gesink in the red jersey on home soil.

“He (Gesink) deserves it. He’s the one that deserves it the most,” Roglic said.

“It’s a pleasure racing for so many years with him.

“I started with him in the team, he taught me a lot and it’s nice to win as the home team with a home rider.”
Aussie Jumbo-Visma rider Chris Harper revealed post-race that the team had set the goal to get Gesink into the red jersey, but their primary focus was setting the platform for Roglic

“The plan was obviously to try and get the win and try to get the red jersey with Robert (Gesink). We did that so we’re all super happy,” Harper said.

“We’ve got a really strong team here supporting Primoz (Roglic). A big hats off to all the staff and our performance team for putting so much effort, it paid off today.

“Primoz was super strong today. I had to hold his wheel. He’s going well.”

The Vuelta a Espana continues tonight with stage 2, a 175.1 kilometre flat stage from 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht. Watch the action LIVE from 9:10pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand.
