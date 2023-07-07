Philipsen denies Cavendish record in third sprint victory

Cavendish attempted an early launch to take the top sprinters by surprise, shooting up the side of the road and briefly looking to have made the stage his own until Philipsen came around him in the final few metres with Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) rounding out the podium.





It was another dominant finale from Alpecin-Deceuninck that's become commonplace in the first week of the race, as they again organised well and kept Philipsen safe until he was dropped off with the legs to win his third stage of the race and extend a formidable lead in the points classification.





"I think we can be proud of our team's achievement," Philipsen said after the stage.





"Without them it would've never been possible to get this third stage win already.





"I'm just really proud of them and how they worked together, and how we found each other in the final. I'm super happy and proud."





Three stage wins in the first week of the Tour de France is indeed a stellar achievement for Philipsen and Alpecin-Deceuninck, the Belgian still processing the moment as he spoke.





"If you told me this one week ago, I would think you were crazy, but so far it's a dream Tour for us.



"We'll just continue and hopefully we can add another one. From now on I'm also looking to Paris."





Philipsen also acknowledged that his win had also spoiled the effort of Cavendish and a moment that would have been monumental for the Manxman's career.





"He was really strong," Philipsen said of Cavendish.





"I would have also loved to see him win like everybody, but I'm sure he'll keep on trying.





"He's up there and in good condition."





The 170 kilometre parcours from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux was a chance for most of the peloton to relax after a gruelling two days in the Pyrenees, with Simon Gugliemi (Arkea-Samsic) forming the day's break alone for much of the stage.





Pierre LaTour (TotalEnergies) and Nans Peters (AG2R Citroen) joined Gugliemi after the intermediate sprint and eventually distanced him, the French duo staying out in front all the way until the last 5 kilometres when LaTour went alone, caught by the peloton with 3.5 kilometres to the finish.



A nervy lead-in to the sprint meant riders were boxed in and struggled to maintain position in the final including Australians Caleb Ewan (Lotto-DSTNY) and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) who ended up too far back to contend for the stage win.





The Alpecin train dropped Philipsen off at the front and he followed Cavendish's early move over to the right as the Manxman launched, obstructing Girmay who was doing the same behind in a moment that had some questioning its legality.



