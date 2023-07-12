Tour de France

Philipsen goes to four wins this Tour de France with stellar sprint

Jasper Philipsen took out the bunch sprint on stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins over a relatively easy 179.8km route.

Jasper Philipsen takes his fourth win at the 2023 Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen takes his fourth win at the 2023 Tour de France

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS
 and 
Android
.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) did it again in the bunch sprints at the Tour de France, taking his fourth sprint victory in the race in Moulins.

"It’s an incredible Tour so far," said Philipsen. "I can’t realize how good it’s all going. I'm so proud. I'm happy with my shape. I had to get to final without problems. I managed it. I'm super happy."

Philipsen had to do more work without the presence of Mathieu van der Poel leading him to the finish, but he surfed wheels and moved up at the right time to put himself on the wheel of Dylan Groenewegen, and from there he was able to power through for the victory.

"I can also win without Mathieu, but he makes it easier when he's up there," said Philipsen. "Today I had to find some wheels and to find my space.

"I'm happy I could find Dylan’s wheel, then he opened space and I could overtake. Hopefully, I’ll get some more wins, but above all taking this (green points) jersey to Paris is the main goal now."

It was a day of changeable weather for the peloton, with fine conditions until the rain came pouring down towards the finish with wind keeping the peloton nervous of potential crosswinds splitting the race up.

Daniel Oss (Total Energies) was the final rider of the three-man breakaway caught, a reprieve for the riders after tough racing in sweltering conditions on stage 10. After Oss was swept up with 13 kilometres to go, the focus was completely on the sprint finish and shepherding the general classification riders safely without a loss of time.

The finale to the stage was a battle between the sprint trains, with Uno-X and Jayco-AlUla coming late to deliver Alexander Kristoff and Dylan Groenewegen, respectively, with speed.

Groenewegen led the way round the final bend to the line, but Philipsen had put himself on the Dutchman's wheel and he exploded over the top to take his fourth win of the 2023 Tour de France, with Groenewegen second and Bauhaus third.

Australia's best-placed finisher was Sam Welsford (DSM-firmenich) in tenth, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) boxed in on the final sprint and free-wheeling in for 15th.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) retained the yellow jersey as the leader of the race, there was a small 7-second gap between the top sprinters and the next group that came in, but there were no significant general classification riders that benefitted from the split.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 13 July 2023 2:05am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Tour de France picks for you

Chris Hamilton of Team DSM

Four Aussies named in Team DSM Tour de France squad

Tour de France

Jai Hindley in action for BORA-hansgrohe

Hindley to realise 20-year Tour dream as 'Australian Cup' heats up

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (R) congratulates Tadej Pogacar after the 2023 edition of Paris-Nice

Vingegaard dismisses Pogacar 'mind games' ahead of Tour de France rematch

Tour de France

Mark Renshaw (R) poses with former Dimension Data teammate Mark Cavendish before a stage at the 2019 Tour of Britain

Returning Renshaw to assist Cavendish in pursuit of Tour record

Tour de France

Untitled design.png

Aussie wrap: Hindley 'happy' after opening Tour stage, O'Connor disappointed

Tour de France

A general view of the peloton as they pass the Arc de Triomf

Tour de France 2023: Your questions answered

Tour de France

Tour de France Hommes and Femmes

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 9

Pogacar and Vingegaard 'fly' up Puy de Dome as Tour de France battle for yellow evolves

Tour de France