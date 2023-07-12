Philipsen goes to four wins this Tour de France with stellar sprint

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) did it again in the bunch sprints at the Tour de France, taking his fourth sprint victory in the race in Moulins.





"It’s an incredible Tour so far," said Philipsen. "I can’t realize how good it’s all going. I'm so proud. I'm happy with my shape. I had to get to final without problems. I managed it. I'm super happy."





Philipsen had to do more work without the presence of Mathieu van der Poel leading him to the finish, but he surfed wheels and moved up at the right time to put himself on the wheel of Dylan Groenewegen, and from there he was able to power through for the victory.





"I can also win without Mathieu, but he makes it easier when he's up there," said Philipsen. "Today I had to find some wheels and to find my space.





"I'm happy I could find Dylan’s wheel, then he opened space and I could overtake. Hopefully, I’ll get some more wins, but above all taking this (green points) jersey to Paris is the main goal now."





It was a day of changeable weather for the peloton, with fine conditions until the rain came pouring down towards the finish with wind keeping the peloton nervous of potential crosswinds splitting the race up.





Daniel Oss (Total Energies) was the final rider of the three-man breakaway caught, a reprieve for the riders after tough racing in sweltering conditions on stage 10. After Oss was swept up with 13 kilometres to go, the focus was completely on the sprint finish and shepherding the general classification riders safely without a loss of time.





The finale to the stage was a battle between the sprint trains, with Uno-X and Jayco-AlUla coming late to deliver Alexander Kristoff and Dylan Groenewegen, respectively, with speed.





Groenewegen led the way round the final bend to the line, but Philipsen had put himself on the Dutchman's wheel and he exploded over the top to take his fourth win of the 2023 Tour de France, with Groenewegen second and Bauhaus third.





Australia's best-placed finisher was Sam Welsford (DSM-firmenich) in tenth, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) boxed in on the final sprint and free-wheeling in for 15th.



