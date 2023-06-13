Tour de France

Pinot set for final Tour de France as Groupama-FDJ omit 'angry' Demare

Thibaut Pinot has been included in Groupama-FDJ’s squad for the upcoming Tour de France, but there was no room for an “angry” Arnaud Demare.

Thibaut Pinot (L) and Groupama-FDJ teammate Arnaud Demare.

Thibaut Pinot (L) and Groupama-FDJ teammate Arnaud Demare. Source: Getty

Watch all 
the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Pinot was one of five names confirmed by manager Marc Madiot, with the last three riders to be announced close to the start of the Tour on July 1.

David Gaudu, who finished fourth overall last year, will lead the team’s general classification bid once again, and will have Valentin Madouas, Kevin Geniets and Stefan Kung in his corner alongside Pinot.

This year marks Pinot’s 10th and final appearance at the French Grand Tour and the 33-year-old is hoping to crown his final season in the professional peloton with a stage win.
READ MORE

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

“Our team will be focusing on the mountains,” Madiot said in a statement from Groupama-FDJ.

“The objective is, of course, the general classification with David Gaudu. We’ll also allow ourselves to go on the offensive with Thibaut Pinot, Valentin Madouas and Stefan Kung.”

Demare, meanwhile, will not travel with the team to his homeland – his potential inclusion recently opposed by Gaudu after an online chatroom conversation was leaked.

“He knows I don’t want him at the Tour, I’ve already told him,” Gaudu said in January before apologising on social media.

According to L’Equipe, Madiot informed Demare of his omission last Thursday during a conversation that also signalled the end of his time with the French team beyond this season.

It was an exchange that left the French champion “angry and disheartened” after spending so much of his time training for the famous stage race.

“At the Boucles de la Mayenne, [Madiot] announced that it was the end with the Groupama,” Demare said.

“Not in so many words, but I understood that it was all over. He told me: ‘We can’t keep you’. And that’s it.”
READ MORE

Tour de France 2023: Your questions answered

“I’m angry and disheartened because I worked for this, and I made concessions this winter knowing that I would only have one teammate with me for the sprints,” he added.

“It wasn’t a contest between Thibaut and me for a place. The three of us [with Gaudu] could have done a good job together.”

The decision to omit Demare, a two-time stage winner at the Tour, was a “difficult selection to make”, according to Madiot, and the Groupama-FDJ boss took full responsibility for its aftermath.

“I have affinities with the riders, but the interests of the team have to come first,” he said. “It’s a sporting choice.

“I’m here to decide which team I think is the most competitive. There are strengths and weaknesses. I take responsibility for those choices.”
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 14 June 2023 8:13am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Wout van Aert (R) with Jonas Vingegaard during the 2022 Tour de France

'It's quite disturbing' – Van Aert unhappy with Netflix Tour de France series

Tour de France

Australians at the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine.jpg

Aussies make history at Dauphine on final standings

Cycling

soudal-quick-step-suisse_1686132619.jpg

'Not this year' - Evenepoel out of Tour de France

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates after winning the Criterium du Dauphine

Jumbo-Visma: Vingegaard's historic Dauphine victory sends message to rivals

Criterium du Dauphine

75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 - Stage 7

Vingegaard edges closer to Dauphine title with impressive solo victory

Cycling

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates winning Stage 8, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) winning the overall title at Criterium du Dauphine

Vingegaard claims Dauphine title as Ciccone wins final stage

Criterium du Dauphine

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard

Roglic ruled out as Jumbo-Visma announce Tour de France squad

Tour de France

05:29

Stage 7 - Winning Moment - Criterium du Dauphine

Criterium du Dauphine