Pogačar and Vingegaard set for epic showdown in Tour's hardest stage

The familiar sight of the two riders locked to each others' wheels continued today, but this time reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) had the advantage of an outstanding domestique performance by American Brandon McNulty.





McNulty took the front of a GC group including Pogačar, Vingegaard and teammate Sepp Kuss, Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) near the base of the ascent of the Col de Val Louron-Azet.





By the summit of that climb, the American's pace had shredded everyone in that group except his Slovenian teammate and the Dane in yellow in one of the best domestique performances of this year's race.



With Vingegaard outnumbered, Pogačar attacked over the summit and into the descent, but like yesterday's stage he couldn't get any distance, so he slowed up and waited for McNulty to resume pacing.





It remained that way into the finish, where Pogačar launched from 250 metres out with just enough energy left to beat Vingegaard to the line when he countered as the Slovenian won his third stage for the third year in a row at the French Grand Tour.





"We’ll see tomorrow if there is another chance but for now I’m happy that I won today," Pogačar said after the stage.





"I gave absolutely everything. I knew I had to win the stage for the team. There was no other way. Brandon did an amazing job in the last two climbs. He’s been good all the Tour but today he deserves a special mention."



Vingegaard was just happy his legs were good enough to get through another day of attacks from Pogačar, sounding like he wasn't too concerned when UAE isolated him and with good reason, considering he's been equal to every challenge thrown at him so far.





"He came with some good attacks today," Vingegaard said of his rival Pogačar after the stage.





"Again I had to be ready and I had to fight, so I'm happy I could stay with him. It's never good to be isolated, if you have any problems it can be a disaster.





"But the team still rode incredible and we were only three guys in front - Pogačar had McNulty and he was incredibly strong today, so I'm not disappointed at all that I was isolated."



With Pogačar again missing a crucial opportunity to snatch a chunk of time back from Jonas bar the four second bonus he got for winning the stage, his deficit now sits at 2 minutes and 18 seconds heading into an absolutely do-or-die stage 18 tomorrow.





Set to be the most significant chapter in the rivalry that has characterised this Tour de France, Pogačar and Vingegaard will do battle on the Col d'Aubisque (HC, 16.4km, 7.1%) and Col de Spandelles (Cat. 1, 10.3km, 8.3%) before a summit finish on the Hautacam (HC, 13.6km, 7.8%).





The profile of Stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France. While there's a chance Pogačar could take more than a minute in the time trial where he's usually stronger than Vingegaard, he needs to take much more than four seconds gained today before then and tomorrow will surely see his most aggressive race yet trying to do just that.





"I’m optimistic that I can still win the Tour," the two-time champion said.





"Tomorrow is a harder stage, so we can try again.”





"It's gonna be three hard days," Vingegaard said of the run into Paris.





"We'll just have to be ready for it - get some good sleep, good recovery then we'll see."



