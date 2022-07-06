Pogačar biggest GC benefactor as Roglic, O'Connor, Haig falter on Stage 5

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) remains in yellow despite crashing early on in the stage, saving himself and his teammates with a heroic late effort to pull the main group to the line and limit significant gaps. Here are the riders whose overall hopes were most affected by today's wild stage.





Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) - 67th overall, +4:34





The West Australian had a puncture on the second cobbled sector with 50 kilometres to go and never made it back to the peloton despite his and the team's best efforts. He lost a further three minutes on the stage to compound the one minute and 26 second deficit he held prior.



Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) - DNF on Stage 5





A heartbreaking situation for Haig as he was forced to abandon the Tour early for the second year in a row after crashing with 30 kilometres to go. Hopefully his injuries aren't too serious and we'll see him race again before the end of the year.



Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) - 7th overall, +00:40





Despite a calamitous moment during Stage 5 where he attempted to swap bikes with teammate Nathan van Hooydonck after a mechanical and was too small for it, Vingegaard managed to remain in touching distance of top spot thanks to a massive effort from maillot jaune Wout van Aert.





Van Aert first helped the young Dane rejoin the main group of favourites, then took the front and pulled them to within a manageable distance of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) who had attacked earlier in the stage.



Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4th overall, +00:19





With two of the day's breakaway riders moving up the standings, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) in second and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) in third, two-time champion Pogačar actually dropped a spot on the general classification, but he again showed why he is one of the most complete riders in world cycling. He was one of the only GC favourites who managed to navigate such a chaotic stage with relative ease, and took 13 seconds on his major rivals.



Pogačar capitalised on all kinds of problems for Jumbo-Visma, riding on the front of the peloton through the cobbles before mounting a late attack alongside Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in an effort to catch the breakaway.





He did fade a little towards the end though, giving his Jumbo rivals van Aert and Vingegaard the opportunity to claw back into contention, but still firmly holds the upper hand now that the dust has settled.





Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) - 44th overall, +2:36





Pogačar's Slovenian rival hasn't quite looked at his best so far at this Tour, and he experienced another setback in Stage 5, crashing and dislocating his shoulder on the road into the fifth cobbled sector.





With his team supporting Jonas Vingegaard up the road, Roglic was forced to chase alone, ultimately crossing the line 2 minutes and 59 seconds behind stage winner, Australian Simon Clarke (Israel-PremierTech).



