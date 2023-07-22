Pogacar bounces back for stage win as Vingegaard wraps up Tour overall

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





The top two on the general classification, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) fought their way over to and then past the early breakaway riders, before being joined by a number of other top climbers.





They crested the climb and negotiated the descent and flat run to the finish, and it was Jonas Vingegaard to jump first in the slightly uphill sprint to the line. However, Pogacar responded immediately and was able to match and pass the yellow jersey to take the stage win.





"Today I finally felt like myself again,” said Pogacar. “It was in really good from start to finish. It was great to feel good again after many days suffering and to pull off a stage win. I could continue for one more week, but nah, let’s go home.”





It was a consolation victory for Pogacar, after he fell dramatically out of contention for the yellow jersey when he blew up in the heat on Stage 17.





“I was waiting for Adam [Yates] to come back because I know him and he could lead me out super well. Thanks to him, I was less nervous coming into the final and winning was a bit easier. I was super happy that the team did such a great job once again.”





The short got underway without the expected flurry of attacks, it was just a two-man move of Lotto-Dstny that went clear with Victor Campanaerts and Jasper de Buyst. That move got a decent gap quickly, but it was clear that Lidl-Trek had plans for the stage, and they quickly dragged the pair back so that they could launch their man for the king of the mountains polka dot jersey, Giulio Ciccone, up the road, along with a number of other strong climbers including Australian Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla).





Ciccone did the job over the key climbs while the other riders in mathematical contention for the jersey, Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroen) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) were concentrated more maintaining their general classification positions. He sealed the title over the top of the Col de la Schlucht celebrating in style as he crossed the line with 54 kilometres left in the stage.





Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) went clear on the Petit Ballon, home of a legion of his fans who had congregated near the top of the ascent. He rode through the hordes to maintain the slim lead over the peloton, though he was joined by Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) from the breakaway before too far up the final climb of the Platzerwassel.





There Pogacar, who had his UAE Team Emirates squad pacing all day, attacked, taking just Vingegaard clear with him from the peloton. The pair were unable to be separated, and settled into a lesser pace that was upped by Gall as he continued through, trying to move up the overall standings.





They caught and passed Pinot and co, and by the top of the climb it was just three in front, with Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) soon to join them on the descent.





Adam Yates took up pacing duties for Pogacar, though it also served a secondary purpose of helping his twin brother distance Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers), who had crashed earlier in the stage, and move up to fourth overall.





Vingegaard launched the sprint first through a technical section, but Pogacar was awake to the threat and easily matched the yellow jersey before sprinting free to take the stage victory. Gall overtook Vingegaard to finish second, with the Danish star in third.



