Cycling

Pogačar cracks Vingegaard, takes control of Paris-Nice with Stage 4 victory

Tadej Pogačar took control of Paris-Nice and his personal battle with Jonas Vingegaard after winning Stage 4 in impressive fashion atop La Loge des Gardes.

Tadej Pogačar celebrates his Stage 4 victory at Paris-Nice

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his Stage 4 victory at Paris-Nice

Catch up with all the action from Paris-Nice live and free nightly, or jump onto 
SBS On Demand 
for all the replays!

Vingegaard made his move with 4.3 kilometres remaining in the first summit finish of the Race to the Sun, but was kept close by his Tour de France rival in what was their first encounter of the season.

The Jumbo-Visma star's attack prompted Pogačar to launch one of his own soon after and while Vingegaard was initially able to hold on, a subsequent burst through a bend ultimately proved his downfall.

Pogačar's advantage over Vingegaard then increased as he made contact with David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in the final two kilometres, where the pair marked each other closely before the UAE Team Emirates rider kicked clear within 100 metres of the line.

Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) was next to cross in third and was followed by Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen) and Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-Samsic) until Vingegaard carried himself over in sixth.
It was a surprising sight, according to Pogačar, who expected more from the man who put an end to his two-year reign at the French Grand Tour in 2022.

"I was a little bit [surprised]," Pogačar said. "First he launched the attack and thought he was feeling super, super great, so I didn't counter - I was waiting for the rest.

"In the end, it was really tough and I think he just missed a little bit to catch me then he couldn't close and cracked a little bit."

Pogačar holds a 44-second lead over Vingegaard as a result, with his effort in the 165km stage enough to propel him into the overall lead with four stages remaining.

Stage 5 is the longest of this year's Paris-Nice at 221.4 kilometres and will contain five modest climbs despite its predominantly flat terrain. SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast the stage live and free from 12:55am (AEDT) on Friday, March 10.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 9 March 2023 at 9:12am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
France

Most popular

Paris - Nice 2023

How to watch Paris-Nice LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Untitled design (3).png

Paris-Nice finale on super Sunday headlines live weekend sporting action on SBS

SBS Sport

Tanti Plate.jpg

The five riders to look out for in ProMX MX1 for 2023

Motorsport

80th Paris - Nice 2022 - Stage 4

Haig previews an intriguing Paris-Nice route

Cycling

11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite

How to watch cycling on SBS

Cycling

Juventus coach Joe Montemurro relays a message to his players during a match

How to watch Coppa Italia Femminile on SBS

Football

Jack Haig at the 2023 Vuelta Andalucia

Haig bouncing back from two years of Tour disappointment with Giro on horizon

Cycling

5th UAE Tour 2023 - Stage 2

Unique TTT format forces exciting GC guessing game in Paris-Nice Stage 3

Cycling