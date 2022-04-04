Pogacar determined to bounce back after Flanders disappointment

The Slovenian superstar looked set for a sprint duel with eventual winner Mathieu Van der Poel for the race win but cat-and-mouse tactics in the final stages proved costly as he became trapped behind a fast-finishing Dylan van Baarle and Valentin Madouas.





It was a painful end to the race for Pogacar who had seemingly spurned a golden opportunity to win his third Monument title.

The young superstar controlled large sections of the race with accelerations on critical climbs, blowing the race apart on the Koppenberg before going clear alongside Van der Poel on the final ascent of Oude Kwaremont.

However, it wasn’t to be a victorious debut for Pogačar at De Ronde after he was boxed in on the final sprint.

"In the moment, I was really disappointed because I couldn't do my sprint. I was boxed-in, but that’s cycling. Sometimes you’re boxed-in and sometimes you have open road," Pogačar said.

"I was not really mad about it to anyone. It might have seemed that way but I was frustrated with myself because I couldn’t do the best 100 metres to the finish.

"All in all, it was a great experience. It was a really amazing race. The team was super and perfect. We lit it up in the finale, me alone with Mathieu [Van der Poel], and the atmosphere on the climbs was incredible.

“I think I love this race.”