Tour de France

Pogačar promises 'a very interesting few years ahead' at Tour de France

Tadej Pogačar is already looking forward to the next few editions of the Tour de France after being beaten by Jonas Vingegaard at the 2022 edition of the race.

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2022-STAGE20

UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider's white jersey cycles past the town of Rocamadour during the 20th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France. Source: AFP / THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) went down swinging at the Tour de France, trying everything to secure his third successive victory at the biggest cycling race in the world. Attacking on multiple occasions in the mountains, often from long-range, also on the descents and even on the flat to try and wrest the yellow jersey back from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) after losing it on Stage 11 atop the Col du Granon.

The final sliver of hope was in the Stage 20 time trial, but it would have required a stroke of bad luck or very poor form for Vingegaard and though Pogačar put in a fine ride for third, 25 seconds behind stage winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Vingegaard was even better and finished 17 second shy of his teammate, the Dane also taking the final few kilometres a bit easier after a near crash on a descent.
It marked the end of Pogačar’s chances for yellow, with just the traditional procession to the Champs-Élysées to come. He will finish in second, barring disaster with Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) rounding out the podium.

"I’m happy that this Tour de France it’s over,” said Pogačar. “It’s been a good three weeks, with many ups and downs, with lots of bad luck for my team, but the battle between me and Jonas [Vingegaard] for the yellow jersey has been very special. I think we have some very interesting next two or three years ahead of us.”

Pogačar beat Vingegaard by five minutes and 20 seconds in the 2021 Tour de France and the margin currently stands at three minutes and 34 seconds to Vingegaard, both victories have been decisive. Pogačar has been matched by Vingegaard on every attack and he looks to have met his equal after two years of finding few rivals for his all-round abilities.
“Jonas has stepped up his game this year,” said Pogačar. “He took the reins from the beginning and proved that he is a solid rider throughout the whole Tour. As for myself, I’m motivated and looking forwards to the next challenges.

“The white jersey is also a special one. It’s the third year in a row that I bring it home, and I’m pretty happy with it."

The Tour de France continues with the traditional final stage procession into Paris, the final circuits on the Champs-Élysées an expected day for the sprinters. Watch Stage 21 on the SBS SKODA Tour Tracker from 12.20am AEST, with the SBS and SBS On Demand broadcast to start from 12.25am AEST.
Van Aert strongest in Tour de France time trial as Vingegaard confirms yellow
Where Pogačar already exceeds the greats of the sport
Merckx: Pogačar 'the new Cannibal'
Published 24 July 2022 at 4:03am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

