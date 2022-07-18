Tour de France

Pogačar sets sights on Vingegaard in final week of Tour de France

Only six stages remain in this year's instalment of the Tour, with many questions left to be answered as the riders look to conquer some tricky mountain stages and the processional flat finish.

109th Tour de France 2022 - Stage 15

CARCASSONNE, FRANCE - JULY 17: (L-R) Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange - Jayco, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey, Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma Yellow Leader Jersey, Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma Green Points Jersey and Simon Geschke of Germany and Team Cofidis Polka Dot Mountain Jersey prior to the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 15 a km stage from Rodez to Carcassonne / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 17, 2022 in Carcassonne, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Despite many riders taking considerable leads in their respective classifications as the second week came to a close, the Tour this year is far from over as the past seven days have just so happened to prove.
Philipsen claims breakthrough Tour de France sprint victory
Jumbo-Visma battered and bruised, but holding on to yellow
Stage 11 saw the race's then-leader, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), crack on the final five kilometres of the Col du Granon climb to the finish as the Slovenian slipped to third overall, two minutes and 22 seconds behind a resurgent Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

The Dane has since managed to maintain his lead by the same margin, capitalising on his rival's unprecedented mistake, but simultaneously proving that anything can happen in the race as the final six stages of the Tour roll around.

Despite the seemingly unassailable lead currently held by Vingegaard, the yellow jersey holder is not out of the woods yet as the riders will look to conquer the intermediate climbs of the lengthy 16th and 17th stages, as well as the incredibly difficult ascents on the Col d'Aubisque (16.4km, 7.1%) and Col de Spandelles (10.3km, 8.3%) on stage 18 - the Tour's final mountain stage.

This will prove a colossal test not only to Vingegaard but to German Simon Geschke (Cofidis), who currently holds the lead in the mountains classification by just seven points.
There will also be some respite for the sprinters on a mostly flat, albeit, lengthy (189km) 19th stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, before the race culminates in a 40-kilometre time trail on its penultimate stage and the usual procession to the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe on Sunday (AEST) for the final stage.

Despite Belgian excitement machine Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) and Pogačar holding onto significant leads in the points and youth classifications respectively, there will be plenty of honours up for grabs in the race's final week as many try to clinch a stage win - particularly just after making it through the Pyrenees.

Race leader Vingegaard has already survived his first scare since securing the yellow jersey midway through the second week after he crashed 58 kilometres from the finish of the last night's (AEST) stage, suffering minor bruises and losing teammate and race contender Primož Roglič - but managing to keep his time.

The final six days of the 2022 Tour de France will prove the greatest challenge of the Dane's career to date, as he looks to clinch his maiden yellow jersey and stand atop the podium in Paris.

The Tour de France goes into a rest day, but will resume with Stage 16, an intermediate day in the foothills of the Pyrenees that sees the riders traverse 179 kilometres to the finish in Foix. Watch on the SBS SKODA Tour Tracker from 8:20 (AEST), with the SBS and SBS On Demand broadcast beginning at 9:30 (AEST).
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
3 min read
Published 18 July 2022 at 3:08pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

