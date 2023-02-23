Cycling

Pogačar shifts schedule to Paris-Nice to set up Vingegaard rematch

Tadej Pogačar has shifted his plans to set up an early season Tour de France rematch with Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice.

vingegaard vs pogacar at the Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (R) looks toward Tadej Pogacar (L) as the Tour de France leader passes him in the final metres on Stage 7 of the race.

Watch all the action from Paris-Nice, live and free on SBS On Demand from March 6-12, with catch-up replays and highlights available the following morning.

Last year in the early season, Pogačar thrilled with a late attack at Strade Bianche, his 50km solo attack seeing him triumphant in Siena. He also went on to win Tirreno-Adriatico for a second consecutive year before targeting Milan-San Remo where he finished fifth and the Tour of Flanders where he was fourth in a dramatic final sprint.

The Slovenian superstar has never ridden Paris-Nice before but will tackle the ‘Race to the Sun’ when it starts on March 5.

“It was a hard choice because Strade and Paris-Nice looked like a really interesting challenge but I think this challenge can wait a bit,” Pogačar said in an interview with Sporza.
READ MORE

How to watch cycling on SBS

Vingegaard cracks Pogacar for triumphant win on Hautacam

Vingegaard's sporting gesture following Pogačar crash

The 24-year-old decision to miss out on his Strade Bianche title defence was prompted by a desire to be in with a good shot at winning the French one week race with a particular view towards the team time trial stage.

“If I want to be really good in Paris-Nice, which I’ve never done before and it’s a super hard race, the team time trial will be important and we need to spend a few days before the race together,” Pogačar explained.

“If I do Strade Bianche that’s impossible, I’d go to the team time trial without any knowledge of the group and don’t think it’s work.”

Pogačar has started 2023 in sensational form, winning last Monday's 1.1-ranked Jaén Paraiso Interior with a long-range solo attack. He then won three of the five stages and the overall Vuelta a Andalucia - Ruta del Sol by over a minute, ahead of Mikel Landa and Santiago Buitrago (both Bahrain Victorious).

The outings were the first part of what appears to be a relatively paired-back race programme, with the aim of being good for key classics and the Tour de France.

“From now it’ll only be hard, important races,” Pogačar said. “I’ll try to be good in the Classics, especially Milan-San Remo and Flanders. And then all eyes are on the Tour.”
After Paris-Nice, Pogačar will ride Milan-San Remo and then head to Belgium for Dwars door Vlaanderen on March 29 and the Tour of Flanders on April 2.

He is expected to then target a selection of the Ardennes Classics later in April, before focusing on training and then the final preparations for the Tour de France by riding the Tour of Slovenia in June.

Watch all the best
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 23 February 2023 at 2:03pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
France

Recommended for you

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

06:25

Highlights: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

09:46

Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 Highlights

04:27
Round 1.png

Recap: Round 1 - Australian MTB Cross Country Series 2023

Cycling

06:48

Highlights: Al Ahly v Real Madrid - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

04:40

Highlights: Flamengo v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022