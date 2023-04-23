Cycling

Pogacar undergoes successful wrist surgery after Liège crash

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has been successfully treated for his injuries sustained in a crash which occurred roughly 85km into the 258km route for the 2023 Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

CYCLING-BEL-LIEGE-BASTOGNE-MEN

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (L) shakes hands with Soudal Quick-Step's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel prior to the start of the men elite race of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one day cycling event, 258,5 km round-trip from Liege via Bastogne, on April 23, 2023.

Pogačar was the overwhelming favourite to take out the 2023 edition of the Belgian one-day classic, but his hopes of completing the Ardennes Classics triple came crashing down after he was caught up in a collision with Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) on a descent less than halfway into the 258km race.

Fresh off his victories in the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne earlier in the week, the Slovenian was forced to abandon Liège-Bastogne-Liège after fracturing his wrist during the incident, and was transported to hospital to undergo immediate surgery in Genk.
His team confirmed in a medical update that he had sustained two fractures to his left scaphoid and lunate bones.

However, only the scaphoid fracture required surgery, meaning the treatment would allow Pogacar to travel home to continue his recovery on Monday.
"The surgery on Tadej Pogačar's scaphoid was successful, and he will travel home tomorrow for recovery and rehabilitation," said Dr. Adrian Rotunno, Medical Director of UAE Team Emirates.

Although Pogacar managed to avoid serious injury from the crash, there were initial fears surrounding the extent of the 24-year-old's injuries as was forced to climb into the team's support vehicle before being taken to hospital.
UAE Team Emirates has not confirmed Pogačar's recovery time or when he might be recovered enough to return to training or competition, but team manager Mauro Gianetti remained optimistic amid the Slovenian's next goal to win the Tour de France in July after a period of rest.

“It’s too soon to say [when he will recover]. Probably we’ll have more information after the surgery, and we’ll see how it goes," he said.

"As it’s multiple bones to fix, it’s a more complicated operation. So we’re crossing our fingers it will all be ok, and he’ll be able to recover very fast.”
2 min read
Published 24 April 2023 7:55am
Updated a few seconds ago 8:09am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

SBS Sport