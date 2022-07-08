Pogačar weathers Vingegaard assault to claim Planche de Belles Filles victory

The climb of the Planche des Belles Filles only has a decade-long history at the Tour de France, but it’s already building a legend of its own, with another chapter written overnight by the top climbers in the peloton.





It was the continuing narrative of an excellent Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), as the young Slovenian added to his stunning 2020 success that propelled him into yellow on the penultimate stage with another victory, this time up ‘La Super’ version of the climb, an extra leg-sapping section over the gravel added to the already imposing slopes of the normal ascent.





The fight for the early breakaway was hotly contested, but when the selection was made UAE Team Emirates kept a tight leash on the breakaway to ensure that the final climb would be contested by the top climbers.



Lennard Kämna (BORA-hansgrohe) was the best of the breakaway on the final climb, with Australian Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco) hanging on until the ascent began in earnest. The attackers started the 6.9 kilometre final climb with just a minute and a half’s lead, but Kämna hung on gamely, resisting the pace-setting by UAE Team Emirates.





It was only where the tarmac turned to gravel and the road pitched up that the attacks from the peloton began in earnest with Pogačar launching an assault. He whittled down the group of elite climbers by riding the front, as Kämna was struggling to keep any momentum on the steep slopes.





Around the final corner, Vingegaard launched an attack that saw Pogačar scrambling to follow, as the pair passed Kämna, with the German just 90 metres short of winning the stage. Vingegaard looked the winner but Pogačar lasted longer on the drive to the line and overtook him in the final few metres to take his second consecutive stage win.



“It was really, really difficult, especially the last part where Jonas Vingegaard attacked, he was so strong,” said Pogačar. “But I said, my boys were working all day, I had to push to the finish line, especially with Urska (Zigart, Pogačar’s partner) at the line and my family at the bottom of the climb.”





The defending Tour champion revealed the stage had been a major part of his goals for this year’s race, with the announcement of his cancer foundation after the stage and the chance for him to launch it in style with a victory.





“In my mind, since the route was discovered it was a big, big goal to win today,” said Pogačar. “We opened a foundation today for cancer research and I wore special shoes just for today, so I’m really happy to take this win on Planche des Belles Filles.





Pogačar reserved special praise for Vingegaard, who shapes as the 23-year-old’s main rival for this year’s Tour.





“I think right now he’s one of the strongest climbers in the world,” said Pogačar, “probably the best climber in the world. A really compact rider with a strong team around him. So far, he’s driving really good.”





Pogačar moved further ahead in the general classification, with his nearest rival Vingegaard at 35 seconds in arrears and Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) third overall.



