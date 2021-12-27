Porte to enjoy final season as Giro looms

The 36-year-old Tasmanian says there are still things for him to achieve in what has been a storied career to date, with a possible return to the Giro d’Italia as be his final grand tour.





“If I can close the circle there, that would be a dream,” Porte told AAP. “It’s a race I’ve always enjoyed.”

In 2010, the Giro was where Porte made his breakthrough on the world stage, spending time in the race lead after an audacious breakaway, winning the youth classification, and finishing seventh overall.

The former triathlete emerged as one of the most consistent climbers, particularly over the one-week races, winning more than 30 races in his career, including overall victories at Paris-Nice twice, twice at the Tour Down Under, and once each at the Criterium du Dauphine, Romandie, Giro Trentino, Suisse and Catalunya.

Porte's run in Grand Tours was mixed in with bad luck, crashes and some superb showings, which culminated in his third in the 2020 Tour de France, after which he said he 'could retire happy'.

That podium made him only the second rider in Australian history to finish on the Tour podium after Cadel Evans.

Porte, who turns 37 in January 2022, said he’ll also target some of the one-week races throughout the year after a very strong opening half of the 2021 season where he lowest overall finish was second in the week-long stage races.

“It’s nice to still be at the pointy end of bike races at 36 against these young kids who are so incredibly talented,” said Porte. “It’s been a brilliant ride, but one more go at it. I’d like to be competitive still … otherwise, it’s wasting our time as a family.”

Porte will race next month at the Santos Festival of Cycling, the event held in the absence of the Tour Down Under, in and around Adelaide. After that, a return to the Giro will likely mean that Porte will warm up with some of the later one-week races, with Romandie or Tour of the Alps possible destinations.

“The one thing the team (INEOS Grenadiers) really wants out of it is for me to enjoy my last year,” said Porte. “It’s also my plan.”