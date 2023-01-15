Price falls agonisingly short in a nail biting finish to Dakar 2023

The Gold Coast-based factory KTM rider came into the final 136 km stage to Dammam with a very tiny buffer over Argentinian Benavides, who is also Price’s teammate. The KTM duo were a part of a three-way battle for the win, with American Skyler Howes trailing Price by 91 seconds in third place.





Beginning the final stage from Al-Hofuf, the starting order was reversed as per Dakar tradition on the final day of competition. Spain’s Ruben Saldaña Goñi was the first to leave at 3:50pm AEDT, whilst the top three in the general classification waited up to 90 minutes before commencing the final stage.





Mud at 29 km brought many of the competitors who started the stage undone, with some getting stuck just minutes away from the first checkpoint at 33 km. This didn’t affect the top three who negotiated through the section safely.





Fellow Australian, Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders was doing everything he can to assist Price in the final push. The Victorian clocked through the three checkpoints at 33km, 66km and 102 km provisional fastest, before the Argentinian bettered the GasGas factory rider.



Price clocked through the first checkpoint 12 seconds slower, and then conceded more time at halfway point by 1’49”. He did manage to regain 20’ at the final checkpoint, but the fightback was too little late. Benavides took the final stage win with a time of 1H15’17”, leading Sanders by 35”, with Price completing the top three, 55” behind his teammate.



In the general classification, Benavides has won this year’s Dakar, completing the rally in 44H27’20”. It’s also his second Dakar win, complementing his maiden win two years earlier. Price finished the rally in second, 43 seconds behind, with Howes finishing third overall, 5’04” further back.





The competitors will now travel towards the 281 km liaison towards Dammam, where the prize-giving ceremony will be conducted later tonight.





More to come…



