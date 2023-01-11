Price limits losses on Stage 10 as Benavides takes overall lead

Benavides’ fourth-placed run to Shaybah saw the Red Bull KTM rider overtake Skyler Howes in the overall rankings by 1’29”, having tackled the 624-kilometre route with speed and precision through its timed special of 114 kilometres.





The 2021 Dakar winner was on pace to overtake Howes just 84 kilometres into the day and benefitted from beginning in seventh position, behind Price who attacked the stage in second.





“Today was really short, but really tough physically as it was raced all in the dunes,” Benavides said.





“I started off in seventh position and just tried to keep a nice flow through all the dunes and it felt really good. I did have one crash where I went over the handlebars, but it seems it might have had a positive effect because I only lost about one minute and that means I set off fourth into tomorrow’s Stage 11.”





Times were tight across the top 10, with only a minute separating Benavides in fourth and stage winner Ross Branch of Hero Motosports.



Price was further back in 16th, just behind Howes, though the Red Bull KTM star was happy to limit his losses and set up a more promising performance on Stage 11.





“Today was a long day – we were up at 2:30am, but then just a short special,” Price said.





“I tried to pace myself a little today to make sure I didn’t make any big mistakes and to also get a good start for tomorrow’s longer stage.





“I dropped down a little in the standings, but didn’t lose too much time, and now hopefully I’m well-placed to attack tomorrow. So far so good.”





Fellow Australian Dan Sanders maintained his general ranking (ninth) with an 11th-placed finish to the stage and the GasGas rider will need to be at his best if he is to remain in the top 10 after tomorrow’s 427-kilometre trek.





Stage 11 marks the first half of the Empty Quarter marathon, complete with a timed special of 274 kilometres, where riders will spend the night in the desert with no outside help from their teams.



