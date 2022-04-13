SBS and SBS On Demand will air both the Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes LIVE, FREE and in HD this weekend.
Ratings released for cobbled sectors of Paris-Roubaix
Race organisers have today announced the difficulty associated with each cobbled sector set to push riders past their limits at the 119th edition of the Paris-Roubaix.
Advertisement
Director Thierry Gouvenou, together with Paris-Roubaix Femmes' Franck Perque, have assigned each of the 30 cobbled sectors a rating between one and five stars based on their length, unevenness, overall condition, and location.
Of each sector, the Carrefour de l'Arbre (number 4), Mons-en-Pévèle (11) and Trouée d'Arenberg (19) are the only ones with a five-star rating, while the Vertain à Saint-Martin-sur-Écaillon (26) is back in its longer form alongside the Saulzoir à Verchain-Maugré (24).
A total of 94 stars separate the peloton from the velodrome, down from 95 last year due to the recent refurbishment of the Willems à Hem (2) sector.
Saturday, April 16
21:30 - 00:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Paris-Roubaix Men's
Sunday, April 17
18:55 - 01:45 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand, with LIVE SBS coverage from 21:30 (AEST)
Of each sector, the Carrefour de l'Arbre (number 4), Mons-en-Pévèle (11) and Trouée d'Arenberg (19) are the only ones with a five-star rating, while the Vertain à Saint-Martin-sur-Écaillon (26) is back in its longer form alongside the Saulzoir à Verchain-Maugré (24).
A total of 94 stars separate the peloton from the velodrome, down from 95 last year due to the recent refurbishment of the Willems à Hem (2) sector.
The 30 cobbled sectors of Paris-Roubaix
Source: Paris-Roubaix
Paris-Roubaix Femmes
2022 Paris-Roubaix - LIVE SBS schedule
Saturday, April 16
21:30 - 00:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Paris-Roubaix Men's
Sunday, April 17
18:55 - 01:45 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand, with LIVE SBS coverage from 21:30 (AEST)
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.Watch now
Follow SBS Sport
1 min read
Published 13 April 2022 at 11:51am
By SBS Cycling Central
Source: SBS