Ratings released for cobbled sectors of Paris-Roubaix

SBS and SBS On Demand will air both the Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes LIVE, FREE and in HD this weekend.





Director Thierry Gouvenou, together with Paris-Roubaix Femmes' Franck Perque, have assigned each of the 30 cobbled sectors a rating between one and five stars based on their length, unevenness, overall condition, and location.

Of each sector, the Carrefour de l'Arbre (number 4), Mons-en-Pévèle (11) and Trouée d'Arenberg (19) are the only ones with a five-star rating, while the Vertain à Saint-Martin-sur-Écaillon (26) is back in its longer form alongside the Saulzoir à Verchain-Maugré (24).

A total of 94 stars separate the peloton from the velodrome, down from 95 last year due to the recent refurbishment of the Willems à Hem (2) sector.

The 30 cobbled sectors of Paris-Roubaix

Source: Paris-Roubaix

2022 Paris-Roubaix - LIVE SBS schedule

Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Saturday, April 16

21:30 - 00:30 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Paris-Roubaix Men's

Sunday, April 17

18:55 - 01:45 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand, with LIVE SBS coverage from 21:30 (AEST)