Realini wins Stage 6 on photo finish as van Vleuten takes overall lead

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Realini and van Vleuten crossed the line 1’04” ahead of Loes Adegeest (FDJ-SUEZ) in third place on a day that saw Demi Vollering surrender the overall leader’s jersey.





Movistar pounced upon a nature break from the SD Worx star roughly 36 kilometres into the 106-kilometre stage to Laredo, with van Vleuten shredding the peloton over the Alto de Fuente de las Varas.



WATCH via SBS On Demand Full replay: Stage 6 - La Vuelta Femenina 2023

Only Evita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) and Realini could stay on her wheel for the first climb, and the latter would eventually bridge back to the Dutchwoman once again following another attack before the intermediate sprint.





Van Vleuten could not distance herself from Realini over the second climb, nor its descent, and it appeared the pair were destined to contest a close sprint on the finishing straight.





The Italian climber dug deep as the line approached in what was a leg-sapping finale, with the photo eventually confirming the Trek-Segafredo rider’s victory.



“It’s an incredible day for me and our team,” Realini said after the race. “It’s incredible, I don’t have words for this.”





Vollering, meanwhile, could only play catch-up for the rest of the stage and the 26-year-old now trails van Vleuten by 1’11” heading into the final day.



