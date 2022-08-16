FIFA World Cup

Relive the best of the FIFA World Cup with Classic Matches on SBS On Demand

Watch some of the best FIFA World Cup matches from past tournaments with a full offering of replays on SBS On Demand.

Luke Wilkshire

Socceroos' Craig Moore (left) and Luke Wilkshire (right) competing against Japan's Naohiro Takahara at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Source: Getty / Getty Images

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

With just over three months until the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar, there is no better time to relive some of the greatest moments of the tournament with replays of Classic Matches on SBS On Demand.

Australia's stunning comeback and historic win over Japan in their first group game of the 2006 finals can now be viewed in its full 90-minute glory, with an hour replay of the classic encounter between Spain and eventual finalists France rounding out the offering from the Germany-hosted tournament.
READ MORE
Watch FIFA World Cup Classic Matches here
David Beckham's notorious sending off in 1998 for kicking out at Argentina's Diego Simeone in the round of 16 can also be seen with a 60-minute replay, along with two other matches from the tournament held in France.

Croatia's sensational quarter-final upset over tournament favourites Germany and the most politically charged match in World Cup history, contested between the tension-filled nations of Iran and USA, complete the run of matches from the 1998 finals.
READ MORE
2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 100 days until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS
Other classic matches include two of the revered quarter-finals in the competition's 82-year history, being the thrilling penalty-shoot-out and infamous Zico penalty from France and Brazil's tightly contested 1986 match, and England's heart-stopping win in extra-time over Cameroon in 1990 - with hour replays of each.

Relive Wesley Sneijder's brace in the 2010 quarter-final against Brazil as well as the controversy-tinged 2018 group match between Serbia and Switzerland as part of the more recent offerings from the line-up of Classic Matches.
2 min read
Published 16 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

